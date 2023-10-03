Chiefs popular good luck charm already in question for Super Bowl
If the Kansas City Chiefs make it to Super Bowl 58, could Taylor Swift make the big game?
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs were already among the most popular NFL franchises in the league, as they have a generational quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, who could go down as one of the top tight ends of this generation. But their popularity has skyrocketed, as singer and 12-time Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift has been a recent attendee of some games. This comes as Swift and Kelce are rumored to be dating.
With that, fans are wondering if Swift will be in Kelce's suite for any future games. Given the success the Chiefs have had in recent years, the fanbase expects the team to compete in the Super Bowl at the end of the year.
If the Chiefs were to make it to Super Bowl 58 in Las Vegas, will Swift be in attendance?
Will Taylor Swift attend Super Bowl 58 if Chiefs make it back?
It is very early to tell right now, but let's look the schedule of Swift's world tour.
Swift is scheduled to head back on tour on Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. From there, Swift will perform in Brazil (Rio De Janeiro and Sao Paulo) through the end of the month.
Super Bowl 58 will take place on Sunday, Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Swift will be in Tokyo, Japan performing at the Tokyo Dome. The stretch of concerts runs from Feb. 7 until Feb. 10. From there, Swift will be heading to Melbourne, Australia on Feb. 16. A flight from Tokyo to Las Vegas will take about 12 hours. So, it is attainable, but that is a lot of traveling to go from Tokyo to Las Vegas, and then get ready to travel to Australia.
Again, the Chiefs will have to make it to the Super Bowl first. Thus far, they are in a good position, as they sit 3-1 on the season entering Week 5. Since appearing at Chiefs games, the team and Kelce are 2-0.