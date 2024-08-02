Sure seems like the Chiefs are testing long-term replacements for Travis Kelce
For a decade now, the Kansas City Chiefs have been as set as any other NFL team at the tight end position with Travis Kelce, arguably the greatest to ever do it at the position, holding down the fort.
While Kelce looked like his usual dominant self for much of last year's postseason, the 34-year-old did have his worst regular season in a long time. His 984 receiving yards were the fewest he's had in a single season since 2015. The last time he only had five touchdown receptions was back in 2019, and he matched that total in 2023. His 10.6 yards per reception was the lowest mark he has ever had.
Yes, Kelce was still a dominant force, especially when it counted most, and is still the best tight end in football, but the decline was pretty noticeable. Considering his age, chances are he will only continue to steadily regress.
Knowing this, the Chiefs have a lot to think about when it comes to their future at the tight end position. Their latest signing makes it seem as if the Chiefs are indeed thinking about the future.
It looks like the Chiefs are testing potential long-term Travis Kelce replacements
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, the Chiefs are signing Geor'quarius Spivey, a tight end out of Mississippi State after a strong workout. This comes as a bit of a surprise considering the fact that Spivey caught just 28 passes for 298 yards and only one touchdown in his four collegiate seasons. Spivey clearly showed enough to be given a shot.
His path to playing time is tough to see for 2024. The Chiefs do still have Kelce performing at an all-world level, and have solid depth behind him with Noah Gray and Irv Smith Jr. locked in. The question is, will the Chiefs keep Spivey around past the 2024 campaign?
Not only is it unclear how much longer Kelce wants to play, but both Gray and Smith will be unrestricted free agents at the end of the year. The only tight end locked in is Jared Wiley, a player Kansas City drafted in the fourth round of this past NFL Draft.
The Chiefs won't be relying on Spivey to do much of anything for them in 2024, but if he shows flashes, he might just be part of the future plan. The fact that the Chiefs are even signing a player like Spivey who isn't expected to play in 2024 shows that they're looking ahead just a little bit.