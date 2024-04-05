Another Chiefs-Titans trade to right a Kansas City whiff from last year
This big trade would make the Kansas City Chiefs the favorite to win the Super Bowl once again.
By John Buhler
The Kansas City Chiefs are sitting atop the NFL world on their majestic footstools, looking down at the rest of the league, wondering who is going to try to take away Chiefs Kingdom's crown. While ownership's inherent cheapness has been revealed to the general public this offseason, it has been quite a distraction from the fact that the Chiefs' weak receiving corps is nothing to write home about.
To be fair, any offense that features Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce as integral parts of it with Andy Reid calling plays, of course, will be rather difficult to stop. However, long gone are the days of Tyreek Hill going over the top of the opposing defense and burning poor defensive backs like forgotten bread slices in the toaster. Kansas City can still burn the opposition to a crisp, but it needs a wideout.
Here is what it may take to get DeAndre Hopkins onto the Chiefs in a deal with the Tennessee Titans.
Hopkins carries about $13 million in APY. This deal that sends the Titans the No. 32 overall pick and the No. 131 overall pick this year, as well as one of the Chiefs' many seventh-round compensatory picks next year could do the trick. It has the dollars making sense with it being within $150K of being pretty much even. If you are the Chiefs, you do this deal. The bigger question is if the Titans will bite?
Let's discuss why this proposed deal is a home run for the Chiefs, as well as a big win for the Titans.
DeAndre Hopkins to Kansas City Chiefs is how they pull off three-peat
For Kansas City, this is a seismic move that helps the Chiefs win now. They have a fantastic shot at doing something no other franchise has done in Super Bowl history: Hoist three Lombardi Trophies in a row. Without this trade, you would be foolish to take the Chiefs over the field because history is emphatically not on their side. However, the addition of Hopkins via trade changes the calculus a bit.
When it comes to making this trade for the Chiefs, you have to at least try to do it. This championship window isn't going to be open forever. Reid, Kelce, and honestly, even Mahomes aren't getting any younger. If the Chiefs were to stand pat at No. 32, the best they could do is someone like Ladd McConkey. If they were to trade up a bit, then they would be reaching on Xavier Worthy. Is he worthy?
As for Tennessee, we have to accept the reality that this could be a frustrating first year for Brian Callahan as the Titans head coach. With Mason Rudolph joining a quarterback room featuring Will Levis and Malik Willis, that doesn't sound like a whole lot of wins. Making this trade gets Tennessee more draft capital, but also gets them in position to be have a shot at the first overall pick in 2025.
Because Tennessee won't want to punt on a season before it begins, the Titans might want more.