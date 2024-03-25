Chiefs trying out secret rugby weapon who could solve 3 problems at once
The Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet with Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit on Tuesday, who can fill three roles of need for the team.
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to make history. No team has ever won the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons, but the Chiefs will look to become the first to do so. It's hard to count out the team that has Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Andy Reid.
This offseason, the Chiefs got a head start to building another Super Bowl-winning team. They retained stud defensive tackle Chris Jones on a record-breaking five-year contract and signed former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood' Brown. But Chiefs fans are waiting for the team's next move ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. Could there be one on the horizon?
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, Welsh rugby star Louis-Rees-Zammit is visiting the Chiefs on Tuesday. Before visiting the Chiefs, Rees-Zammit will be meeting with their division rivals, the Denver Broncos, on Monday.
Chiefs to meet with Welsh rugby star Louis Rees-Zammit on Tuesday
Rees-Zammit entered the International Player Pathway Program, which was created in 2017 "to provide elite international athletes with the opportunity to compete at the NFL level, improve their skills and ultimately work to earn a spot on an NFL roster." The pipeline featured some huge names to enter the NFL, including current Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata.
The 2024 class of the International Player Pathway Program features 10 athletes alongside Rees-Zammit. As for what position Rees-Zammit is trying out for, the rugby star is actually trying out for three. Rees-Zammit is working out as a wide receiver, running back, and kick returner.
Rees-Zammit ran a 4.5-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt, before improving to a 4.43-second time on his second run at the University of South Florida's (USF) Pro Day.
The Chiefs could stand to add Rees-Zammit to provide more flexibility on offense. While the team did bring in Brown via free agency, they also released Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Even with Brown and Rashee Rice, the team could stand to add more reliable options over Kadarius Toney and Skyy Moore. As for running back, the Chiefs allowed Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Jerick McKinnon to hit free agency.
Rees-Zammit is a popular name, as he visited the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns last week. It will remain to be seen which team the rugby star. With the Chiefs being Super Bowl contenders every season, do they hold the edge?