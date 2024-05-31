Chiefs UDFA signing tabbed as potential next Willie Gay Jr.
By Kinnu Singh
After winning two consecutive Super Bowls, it would seem as if the Kansas City Chiefs would be able to retain all of their free agent players in pursuit of a historic three-peat. But that's now how it panned out for the Chiefs this offseason, who lost veteran linebacker Willie Gay Jr. to the New Orleans Saints.
The Chiefs won their last championship largely thanks to their defensive stars, which prompted the team to prioritize the signing of defensive tackle Chris Jones on a five-year, $158.75 million deal. The salary cap management meant losing out on Gay Jr., who signed with the Saints on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million.
Gay Jr. spent his first four seasons with the Chiefs after being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and helped propel the team to four consecutive AFC Championships and three Super Bowls, which resulted in two championship wins. With Gay Jr. gone, the Chiefs seem to have found a suitable replacement in undrafted free agent linebacker Curtis Jacobs.
Chiefs replace Willie Gay Jr. with UDFA Curtis Jacobs
Following the NFL Draft, teams have been busy filling out their offseason practices with undrafted players who still show promise. Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski identified the most exciting undrafted free agent signing for each NFL team, and for the Chiefs, it was Penn State product Curtis Jacobs.
Noting that modern NFL defenses need linebackers like Jacobs who can remain effective against the passing game, Sobleski believes that the 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker can be developed similarly to Gay Jr.
"Jacobs has the potential to be a solid coverage linebacker in the NFL," B/R NFL scout Matt Holder wrote in January. "He's a good athlete and has shown the ability to cover tight ends in man coverage. He also has good awareness in zone coverage to make him scheme-flexible. Slow run-pass transitions against play action and a lack of ball production are his biggest issues in this area of the game."
Bleacher Report isn't the only one to identify Jacobs as a potential defensive star. Pro Football Focus named Jacobs a top UDFA to watch, while Chiefs general manager Brett Veach identified him as an undrafted player who could be competing for a roster spot.
The Chiefs do have depth in their linebacker room already with Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquil, and Leo Chenal. On top of that, the Chiefs already have Cam Jones, Cole Christiansen, and Jack Cochrane. Still, Jacobs could make the fringes of the roster or stay on the practice squad, and there may even be potential for special teams development.
Despite losing Gay Jr., the Chiefs do have depth at the position — and now, they even have a linebacker who's showing similar promise.