Chiefs updated depth chart after Marquise Brown signing
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown will join a depleted receiving corps that desperately needs his help.
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs were in uncharted territory during the 2023 NFL season. A team that had previously been built on an explosive and dynamic West Coast offense suddenly needed to rely on its defense to win games. With dynamic wideout Tyreek Hill gone and tight end Travis Kelce beginning to age, general manager Brett Veach struggled to find reliable options.
Players like Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and Kadarius Toney failed to make a significant impact, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the team's highest-paid player, was relegated to game management. Kansas City still won the Super Bowl for the second consecutive season, but they did so in spite of their passing attack rather than because of it.
Kansas City will likely need more help at wide receiver to win another championship, and they found a significant upgrade in free agency. Former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown signed a one-year, $11 million deal with the Chiefs on Thursday.
Chiefs wide receiver depth chart after Hollywood Brown trade
Here's a look at the Chiefs' wide receiver depth chart:
- Marquise Brown [perimeter starter]
- Rashee Rice [slot starter]
- Justin Watson [perimeter starter]
- Skyy Moore
- Kadarius Toney
- Justyn Ross
- Montrell Washington
- Cornell Powell
- Shi Smith
- Anthony Miller
- Nikko Remigio
- Jacob Copeland
Brown was selected by the Baltimore Ravens with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. His best season came in 2021, when he reeled in 91 passes for 1,008 yards. He was traded to the Cardinals following that season, where he was plagued by poor quarterback play and injuries. Despite the lack of statistical output, Brown has the talent and upside to become one of the league's best wideouts in Andy Reid's scheme.
Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice, who will start along with Brown, was the lone bright spot of a lackluster passing attack. Rice developed into a reliable option as the season began to unfold. Mahomes completed 77 percent of his passes when targeted Rice, but only 57 percent when targeted any other wide receiver. Rice finished the season with 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Chiefs will likely still need more depth at receiver. The team released Valdes-Scantling to create salary cap space and Mecole Hardman is a free agent. Both wideouts made significant contributions in the postseason — Valdes-Scantling hauled in multiple deep passes, while Hardman caught the game-winning touchdown in overtime of Super Bowl LVIII.
Kansas City finished the season with a league-high 44 dropped passes (2.6 drops per game).