Chiefs vs Bills record, history: Patrick Mahomes/Josh Allen H2H stats, other matchup facts
Here is everything to know about the Chiefs vs Bills matchup history.
By Josh Wilson
Another epic iteration of what is materializing as the great modern NFL rivalry is here with the Buffalo Bills hosting the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this year.
Its the third postseason meeting between these two teams led by their current foundational quarterbacks, Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes.
Here's a brief, top-line look at the history between the teams as well as the two quarterbacks at the head of the ongoing rivalry.
Chiefs vs Bills rivalry history
- Chiefs vs Bills record all-time
- Chiefs vs Bills playoff record all-time
- Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen record against one another
- Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen record against in postseason
- Has Patrick Mahomes played in Orchard Park?
- Josh Allen stats vs Chiefs all-time
- Patrick Mahomes stats vs Chiefs all-time
- Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes regular season compared
- Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes playoffs compared
Chiefs vs Bills record all-time
The Bills and Chiefs have played each other a total of 54 times over the years, with the Bills leading the all-time matchup 29-24-1. Excluding playoff games, the Bills are up in the series 27-21-1.
Chiefs vs Bills playoff record all-time
These teams have met five times in the postseason. Here's how they have played out:
Date
Bills score
Chiefs score
Jan. 1, 1967
7
31 (win)
Jan. 5, 1992
37 (win)
14
Jan. 23, 1994
30 (win)
13
Jan. 24, 2021
24
38 (win)
Jan. 23, 2022 (OT)
36
42 (win)
Summed up, the Chiefs have won three of the five playoff contests, but both of the ones in the era we're in now. The game in 1967 was an AFL Championship game. The games in 1994 and 2021 were both AFC Championships, leaving the 2022 and 1992 games as divisionals.
Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen record against one another
In the regular season, we've seen these two star quarterbacks face off four times. Josh Allen and the Bills have dominated the regular season iterations, with the Bills taking three of those four matchups.
Patrick Mahomes vs Josh Allen record against in postseason
In the playoffs, it's been truly all Mahomes and the Chiefs. In the Allen/Mahomes face-offs, twice now, the Chiefs have won both. Most famously, of course, was the "13 seconds" game in 2022 where the Chiefs stormed down the field with 13 seconds to force overtime, later going on to win that the Bills will be eager to avenge.
So, that brings the ultimate Allen vs Mahomes series to 3-3 including the regular season and playoffs. It's a true rubber match in this year's postseason matchup.
Has Patrick Mahomes played in Orchard Park?
While Mahomes has never played for the Chiefs in Orchard Park in a playoff setting, he and the Chiefs played there in the 2020 regular season, winning 26-17. No fans were present due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Josh Allen stats vs Chiefs all-time
Stat
Regular season vs KC
Postseason vs KC
Passing accuracy
58.5%
64.7%
TDs per game
2.25
3
INTs per game
0.5
0.5
TD:INT ratio
4.5
6.0
Yards per pass
7.4
7.25
QBR per game
99.73
108.4
Patrick Mahomes stats vs Chiefs all-time
Stat
Regular season vs BUF
Postseason vs BUF
Passing accuracy
70%
75.6%
TDs per game
1.75
3.0
INTs per game
1.25
0.0
TD:INT ratio
1.4
NA; Infinite
Yards per pass
6.79
8.6
QBR per game
89.85
125.35
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes regular season compared
Stat
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Passing accuracy
58.5%
70% (ADV)
TDs per game
2.25 (ADV)
1.75
INTs per game
0.5 (ADV)
1.25
TD:INT ratio
4.5 (ADV)
1.4
Yards per pass
7.4 (ADV)
6.79
QBR per game
99.73 (ADV)
89.85
Statistically, Allen has had the better of things in the regular season. That shows in the wins as well.
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes playoffs compared
Stat
Josh Allen
Patrick Mahomes
Passing accuracy
64.7%
75.6% (ADV)
TDs per game
3.0 (EVEN)
3.0 (EVEN)
INTs per game
0.5
0 (ADV)
TD:INT ratio
6.0
NA; Infinite (ADV)
Yards per pass
7.25
8.6 (ADV)
QBR per game
108.4
125.35 (ADV)
Just like the wins and losses, Mahomes has shown up in a statistically bigger way than Allen has in the postseason. This is, of course, only two games worth of data. Allen having a big performance could pull him ahead in this comparison by the end of the day.