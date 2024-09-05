Chiefs vs Ravens matchup history: Records, streaks and more
By Scott Rogust
NFL football is finally back. The last time a game aired was back in February, which saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime to win Super Bowl 58. Now, it's a new season, with all 32 teams having a shot at hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at years end.
The Chiefs will officially kick off the 2024 season by hosting the first game on Thursday night. They are looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. Standing in their way to halt their early momentum are the Baltimore Ravens, led by last season's NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
Both of these teams are looking to pick up the first official win of the 2024 season, and they both have history with one another.
Chiefs vs. Ravens matchup history
Given that the Ravens came into existence back in 1996, there's not a lengthy history of games between the AFC North squad and the Chiefs. In total, the Chiefs and Ravens faced off against one another 13 times. All in all, Kansas City leads the head-to-head series with eight wins.
The last time that these two teams faced off was in last season's AFC Championship Game. The Ravens were the No. 1 seed in the AFC, while the Chiefs were looking to put an uncharacteristic regular season behind them and prove they will always be the team to beat as long as they have quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The Chiefs picked up the 17-10 win over the Ravens to reach the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years. Mahomes completed 30-of-39 pass attempts for 241 yards and one touchdown. Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce hauled in 11 receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. Jackson recorded 272 passing yards, one passing touchdown, and one interception (20 completions on 37 attempts, while putting up 54 rushing yards on eight carries.
Baltimore last picked up a win over Kansas City back in 2021. The Ravens secured a narrow 36-35 win, overcoming a 35-24 deficit on two touchdown runs by Jackson.
Before this victory, the Ravens lost their previous four matchups against the Chiefs (2015-2020). Interestingly enough, that came after the Ravens went on a four-game winning streak against the Chiefs from 2006 until 2012.
So there you have it. Will the Ravens pick up a valuable Week 1 win over the defending Super Bowl champions? Or will the Chiefs continue to show that they are the team to beat this season? We'll find out on Thursday night.