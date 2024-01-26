Chiefs vs Ravens record, history: Patrick Mahomes-Lamar Jackson H2H stats, more
The Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens are competing in the AFC Championship Game for the first time on Sunday.
Despite being two of the most dominant teams in the AFC in the past decade with two of the most dangerous playmakers in the league at quarterback, playoff meetings between the two have been hard to come by.
Before they face off for a trip to the Super Bowl, let's look back at the history of the series.
Chiefs vs. Ravens record, history: Kansas City leads 7-5-0
The Chiefs own the series record over the Ravens at 7-5-0. However, Baltimore had the edge the last time they met, barely.
In 2021, Kansas City made their way to Baltimore and lost 36-35. The Ravens erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit thanks to two touchdown runs by Lamar Jackson.
The Chiefs and Ravens have only met in the playoffs once before: A 30-7 victory for the Ravens in the 2011 Wild Card Game. Joe Flacco was the quarterback for Baltimore that day with Matt Cassel leading Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson record
- 2021: Ravens 36, Chiefs 35
- 2020: Chiefs 34, Ravens 20
- 2019: Chiefs 33, Ravens 28
- 2018: Chiefs 27, Ravens 24 in OT
Mahomes owns the head-to-head record between the two quarterbacks, 3-1.
Jackson won that 2021 meeting between the two, making up for two interceptions by scoring two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. However, Mahomes won their first three matchups.
In 2018, Mahomes led the Chiefs to an overtime victory over Jackson's Ravens, 27-24. He tossed three touchdowns in 2019's 33-28 victory and then came through with even more in 2020 by tossing four touchdowns through the air and scoring one on the ground.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Lamar Jackson head-to-head stats
Cmp
Att
Cmp%
PassYds
PassTD
INT
RushYds
RushTD
Lamar Jackson
68
121
56.2
750
4
2
303
3
Patrick Mahomes
117
163
71.8
1479
12
2
35
1
The stylistic difference between the two quarterbacks is clear by looking at their head-to-head stats. Mahomes has done more through the air, averaging 369.7 yards and three touchdowns per game. Meanwhile, Jackson has averaged 75.7 rushing yards per game.
It's worth remembering that they haven't played since 2021. Over the last two seasons, both quarterbacks have grown and developed. Their next meeting should be the fiercest battle yet.