Chiefs were the biggest winners from Broncos MNF win
The Kansas City Chiefs emerge as the potential biggest winners of Week 11 in the AFC, despite being on a bye week. The fall of rivals and division leaders positions the Chiefs favorably in the playoff picture.
By Jack Posey
There was a major shake-up to the AFC playoff picture following the conclusion of week 11. Division leaders such as the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars both lost. Their losing effort is not going to change the standings as division leaders. There was an even bigger shake-up among AFC wild card teams with some losing and others winning and rising among the AFC standings. But did the Kansas City Chiefs become the biggest benefactor of week 11, despite not playing a game?
The Chiefs had an eventful bye week watching the many different games that had effects on the AFC playoff picture, while they sat patiently with the number one seed. Additionally, Travis Kelce made a trip to Argentina to support his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. Patrick Mahomes also made an appearance on Peyton and Eli’s MNF broadcast, showing his football IQ by perfectly predicting the Broncos' score. He called two runs, then a play-action touchdown. When Russell Wilson hit Courtland Sutton in the back of the endzone after two runs, Mahomes left hosts Peyton and Eli Manning stunned.
How the Broncos helped the Chiefs
Capping off week 11’s action, the Broncos stunned the Bills 24-22, after a last-second 12-men-on-the-field penalty, allowed the Broncos to attempt a second game-winning field goal, which went through the uprights the second time.
Despite winning their third straight, the Broncos still sit in last in the AFC West. The Bills now drop to 5-5 on the season, with major changeups for sure coming for the Bills. A team expected to be a clear favorite in the AFC now drops to the middle of the pack. The Bills now drop out of the current playoff picture.
The Broncos winning another game doesn’t matter much for the seven-win Chiefs, but the Bills losing could mean the world. Besides the Bengals, the Bills have been the biggest challenger to the Chiefs in the AFC each of the past two years. The Bills played the Chiefs in the 2021 divisional round, losing 42-36 in overtime, changing the way playoff football is played. In 2022, the Bills also made a run but lost to the Bengals in the divisional round.
The Chiefs now breathe easier knowing that as of right now they wouldn’t have to face a Bills team that has proven they can catch fire at any time. The Bills will look to sneak into the playoffs with seven games remaining on their schedule.