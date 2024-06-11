Chiefs will have crucial early decision to make at minicamp
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs have spent the offseason working to address the weak spots on their offensive roster. By early June, some position groups are more fortified than others. The Chiefs have figured out their wide receiver situation, but there's still questions lingering in the air about their offensive tackles.
On the offensive line, the Chiefs have been diligent about finding a blindside protector for quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The Chiefs selected offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, a year after they drafted offensive tackle Wanya Morris in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft.
While right tackle Jawaan Taylor seems to have a lock on the right tackle position, Morris and Suamataia are left to battle it out at left tackle.
Chiefs will start left tackle battle at minicamp
On June 11, the Chiefs kick off three days of mandatory minicamp. As offseason training progresses, the team will finally have most of its players together on the field running plays. That means that someone will have to step in to protect Mahomes' blind side, and it'll either be Morris or Suamataia — for now, at least.
Morris is in his second year with the team after a couple late-season appearances in 2023 after former starting left tackle Donovan Smith was injured. Suamataia was a standout at BYU who only allowed two sacks in his last two college seasons. Additionally, Suamataia boasts the versatility to play left and right tackle. By contrast, Morris allowed two sacks and had three penalties through 340 offensive snaps last season, earning a PFF grade of 55.6.
Morris and Suamataia are obvious choices in the battle to protect Patrick Mahomes' blind side, but they're not the only options. NFL.com's Kevin Patra wonders if the team will opt for a veteran presence instead of developing young talent.
"Might the Chiefs make a call to a veteran option closer to camp (or during), like former Chief Donovan Smith or longtime Aaron Rodgers BFF David Bakhtiari?" Patra asked.
The Chiefs have yet to re-sign Smith, a 30-year-old veteran who remains in free agency at the moment. As of right now, it seems the Chiefs are prepared to see their rookie tackles compete for the starting role, but they could still sign Smith at the buzzer. Last year, the team signed Smith as late as May 3. And with Bakhtiari set to return after a devastating knee injury ended his season early last year, he could be another late signing for the Chiefs depending on how minicamp goes.
For now, Morris is considered the default pick, but the next few days are crucial in deciding the best fit for the job. Immediately after the Chiefs drafted Suamataia, assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi noted that he would be "good competition" for the starting left tackle role.