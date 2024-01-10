Chiefs will have an insane home-field advantage in Wild Card vs. Dolphins
The Kansas City Chiefs may hold a huge advantage over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday in their Wild Card Round matchup.
By Scott Rogust
It was far from an easy season for the Kansas City Chiefs, but they managed to make the playoffs. The Chiefs clinched the AFC West Championship for the eighth year in a row and the third seed in the AFC with an 11-6 record. After Week 18, they discovered that they would be hosting the Miami Dolphins for their Wild Card Round matchup, meaning they will face off against former wide receiver Tyreek Hill.
But this upcoming Saturday night, the Chiefs will hold an advantage.
According to Accuweather, it is scheduled to be -5 degrees on Saturday night in Kansas City, with wind gusts up to 22 mph. As the website says, it has the potential to be the coldest home playoff game in Chiefs history!
Cold weather in Kansas City gives Chiefs an advantage over Dolphins in Wild Card Round
If you are going to the Chiefs game, be sure to bundle up with warm clothes and drink some hot chocolate or coffee. It's going to be a cold game on Sunday.
The Dolphins had the chance to win the AFC East Championship for the first time since 2008 and a chance to host a playoff game as the No. 2 seed with a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 18. Instead, they lost 21-14. So now, they head on the road as the No. 6 seed to take on the Chiefs.
As for the Bills, they are the No. 2 seed and face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in a favorable matchup on paper. Why's that? Star linebacker T.J. Watt has already been ruled out due to a knee injury.
Last year, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel poked fun at playing in the cold, as he wore a t-shirt during practice with a caption that read, "I wish it were colder." Miami lost that game 32-29. The two teams would matchup again in the playoffs in the Wild Card Round, with the Bills winning 34-31.
The Chiefs have had their fair share of struggles this season on offense. Whether it's the offensive line being unable to keep quarterback Patrick Mahomes upright in the pocket or wide receivers' struggles catching the football. The Chiefs will have to face a Dolphins team that averaged 401.3 yards of offense per game (most in the NFL) and 29.2 points per game (second most in the NFL). But what could work in their favor is that the Dolphins pass rush is banged up with Bradley Chubb and Jaelan Phillips out for the season.
Will the Chiefs be able to pull off the win? Or will the Dolphins be able to withstand the cold and pick up an upset victory? We'll find out on Saturday night, with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC's streaming service, Peacock.