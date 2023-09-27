Chiefs LB puts Jets, Zach Wilson in a bodybag with comments about their offense
Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay has just disrespected the Jets, saying they have no faith in Zach Wilson. Instead of passing the ball, the team should run it because of his terrible performances as QB.
Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has just called out Zach Wilson in a recent interview, which shows how no defensive players respect or even fear Wilson as a QB.
In the interview, Gay was asked, "When you look on tape, what are you seeing from Zach Wilson and the (Jets) offense?" He responded in one of the most disrespectful ways about a player, saying, "A team that wants to run the ball..."
Gay is pretty much saying there is no faith in Zach Wilson, and instead of trusting him to pass the ball, New York tries to run the ball excessively. He thinks that’s what they could do this week, it sounds like. When first asked the question, Gay started to smile because no one in the league sees Wilson as anything better than a backup QB at best.
What can the Jets do the change versus the Chiefs?
One of the main problems with Gay’s comments is that even last week vs the New England Patriots, the Jets tried to run the ball 22 times, but each time they kept getting shut down and only ended up with 38 yards. This is despite having two of the best running backs in the AFC East in Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook.
The bright spot about how they lost so bad last week is they can’t get much worse. The main problem is last week the Jets had to punt eight times, which was mostly due to Wilson only being able to complete half of his attempts. But even when he had a completion, it was short, as he only had 157 yards on 36 attempts.
Unless the Jets and Wilson can score more, players like Willie Gay Jr. will keep disrespecting New York, which were thought to be a playoff team.