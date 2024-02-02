Is Chiefs WR Rashee Rice related to Jerry Rice?
Fans may notice a familiar name on the back of the jersey when the Super Bowl kicks off. Is Rashee Rice related to the greatest receiver of all time?
There are certain names that carry weight in the NFL, those of truly singular players that sit atop the football mountain. A single word is enough to conjure images of their greatness. Brady. Montana. Mahomes. Lott. Butkus. Payton.
One name that occupies a lofty space that few others can even approach is Rice. 49ers legend Jerry Rice is the greatest receiver of all time and has often been cited as the greatest football player, period. His records are so unattainable, even in this pass-happy era, that the best comparison for him doesn't even exist in football, it's in hockey, and his name is Wayne Gretzky, a.k.a. The Great One.
Like Gretzky, Rice's on-field performance so far surpassed his peers and everyone that has come before or since that any discussion of the greatest wide receiver ever needs to begin at No. 2, because he can't be touched.
Fans tuning in to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 may notice another wide receiver named Rice on the field, but he won't be playing for the 49ers. His name is Rashee Rice, and he plays for the Chiefs. Hardcore fans may already know the answer, but everyone else will be wondering: is Rashee Rice Jerry Rice's son?
Unfortunately for those searching for a fun connection between the 49ers and the Chiefs, Rashee Rice is not related to Jerry Rice
It's understandable that fans might connect the two on more than just their names. Rashee Rice is just a rookie, but he has emerged as the favorite wide receiver target of Patrick Mahomes in his first year, posting 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. He's continued his outstanding play into the playoffs, securing 20 receptions for 223 yards and a touchdown.
As for Jerry Rice, his oldest son Jerry Rice, Jr. played wide receiver for UNLV, but never played in an NFL game after tearing his labrum while in Washington Redskins training camp. His youngest son Brenden is also a receiver, and he has declared for the upcoming NFL Draft after spending time at Colorado and USC. He's projected to be drafted somewhere between the third and fifth rounds.
Though Rashee Rice isn't one of them, there are quite a few players in the NFL whose fathers also played. Notable names include Cameron Heyward (son of Craig "Ironhead" Heyward), Jaycee Horn (son of Joe Horn), Marlon Humphrey (son of Bobby Humphrey), and Matthew Slater (son of Jackie Slater). Many share a name with their legendary dads, like Antoine Winfield, Jr., Patrick Surtain II, Orlando Brown, Michael Pittman, Jr., Asante Samuel, Jr., and Jon Runyan.
There actually is one player in this Super Bowl whose dad played in the NFL. 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will be attempting to win his first Super Bowl ring, but he has a long way to go to catch his father Ed, who has three. "Easy Ed" McCaffrey won his first Super Bowl, coincidentally, as a teammate of Jerry Rice and a member of the 49ers, then won two more in back-to-back years as an integral piece of those great John Elway/Terrell Davis Denver Broncos teams.
There you have it, football fans. There is a father-son connection in this Super Bowl, it's just not the one most people might think.