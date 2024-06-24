Chile vs. Argentina: Copa América TV channel, live stream, lineups, preview
Argentina defeated Jesse Marsch's Canada 2-0 in their opening game of this year's Copa America. On the scoresheet for Lionel Scaloni's side were Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez. Lionel Messi surprisingly did not score but he did set up Martinez's goal.
They face a Chile team who go into this match on the back of a disappointing 0-0 draw with Peru. The Chileans still have Alexis Sanchez in their squad. However, he is now 35 years old and managed just two goals and five assists in 23 Serie A games last season.
Chile have won Copa America twice in 2015 and 2016 — both times they beat Argentina in the final. Argentina are the reigning champions and have the joint record with Uruguay for most wins of the tournament at 15.
Scaloni's men also won the last World Cup and are heavy favorites to win this year's Copa America. It would be another fairytale for Messi to win the tournament in the United States — where he now plays his club soccer with Inter Miami. However, now that Messi is playing in MLS and not at the highest level there will be questions as to whether he can still deliver on the international stage.
Chile lineup predictions
- Claudio Bravo
- Mauricio Isla
- Paulo Diaz
- Igor Lichnovsky
- Gabriel Suazo
- Marcelino Nunez
- Erick Pulgar
- Victor Davila
- Alexis Sanchez
- Diego Alfonso Valdes Contreras
- Eduardo Vargas
Argentina lineup predictions
- Emiliano Martinez
- Nahuel Molina
- Cristian Gabriel Romero
- Lisandro Martinez
- Marcos Acuna
- Angel Di Maria
- Leandro Paredes
- Alexis Mac Allister
- Rodrigo de Paul
- Lionel Messi
- Lautaro Martinez
How to watch Chile vs. Argentina in the Copa América
- Date: Tuesday, Jun. 25
- Start Time: 09:00 p.m. ET
- Location: New Jersey, United States
- Stadium: MetLife Stadium
- TV info: FS1
- Live Stream: Fubo
Fans can watch this Copa América match on FS1 with a live stream on Fubo.