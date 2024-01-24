Chipper Jones: 'The Braves' run is incomplete without Andruw Jones in Cooperstown'
It is so painfully obvious that Andruw Jones deserves to be in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
By John Buhler
Once again, Andruw Jones did not get the phone call he always wanted. The former superstar centerfielder for the Atlanta Braves is simply running out of time to be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame by the Baseball Writers of America. This article is not meant to disparage these most sacred gatekeepers who never toed the rubber or stepped into a batter's box even once before.
This article is about one thing and one thing only: Getting Jones inducted into Cooperstown this time next year so we can be done with this stupid argument once and for all. Jones is the greatest defensive centerfielder I have ever seen. The Team of the 90s era of Braves baseball still needs one more member from it inducted into Cooperstown for that storied run to be complete. It isn't that hard.
While Jones came up short of the 75-percent threshold of getting in yet again, he did see his percentage totals climb to a very healthy and manageable number of 61.6 percent. The only returning candidate who registered a higher mark was south-pawed fireballer closer Billy Wagner at 73.8 percent. Jones' former Atlanta teammate Gary Sheffield also came up short on his final ballot...
Back in November, I had the opportunity to speak with Jones', Wagner's and Sheffield's former Atlanta teammate, Chipper Jones. Chipper Jones was inducted into Cooperstown on his first ballot in 2018, as one of the greatest switch hitters and third basemen the game has ever seen. Wagner will get in next year, but not Sheffield. If it were up to Jones, the other Jones brother is getting in, too.
"It seems like the Braves' run is incomplete without Andruw [Jones] there. I think what the Braves did this [past] year by retiring his number and being in the Braves Hall of Fame obviously will help him tremendously. I think it's gonna happen regardless."
There is another way in which Andruw Jones could get in eventually, as could Sheffield. Chipper Jones made it a point to tell me that he is on the Veterans Committee, a group of former players who right the wrongs that the baseball writers too often miss. This is how another one of his former Atlanta teammates in Fred McGriff got in, despite never getting to 75 percent on any of his 10 ballots.
"And if it doesn't and the writers don't vote him in, I am on the Veterans Committee for the Hall of Fame, which votes for people who fall off the ballot. I can promise you that I will do everything in my power to get him in."
Jones will always go to bat for his former teammate. Hopefully, enough of the writers will do the same.
Chipper Jones feels Andruw Jones needs to be in Cooperstown already
Jones would go on to explain to me what I already knew to be true. Together, we were all watching a hall of famer man center in the Atlanta outfield for a decade. Jones' run in Atlanta from 1996 to 2005 was a sight to behold. He first made a splash as a rookie in the 1996 World Series, becoming a power bat in the early 2000s and being the greatest defensive centerfielder baseball has seen throughout.
"I mean, when you talk about a 10-year shelf life, he may have had one of the greatest 10-year shelf lives of anyone, averaging 30-plus homers and 100 RBI. Oh, by the way, 10 straight Gold Gloves. This guy had a 10-year shelf life unlike anyone else."
With how connected Chipper Jones is with all things Braves baseball, he understands firmly that unity is what will get Andruw Jones into Cooperstown. Guys like him, Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz will carry a ton of weight in helping get their brother to baseball's holy place. Andruw Jones made it easier for those three pitchers to go to work every fifth day because of his defense.
"You can argue about the fringe parts all you want, but the Braves and I think I have three Hall of Fame pitchers to back me up on this. The Braves are not the Braves of the '90s and early 2000s without the daily contributions of Andruw Jones. He is the best defensive centerfielder I have ever seen."
There are reasons why people have not voted Jones into Cooperstown just yet. He does not have the requisite offensive numbers to merit inclusion. After he left Atlanta, he fell off a cliff physically and his hall-of-fame-level of play suffered because of that. Not until this past baseball season did Atlanta retire his No. 25 jersey. I cannot emphasize how important it is for his candidacy that this happened.
Overall, we are coming down to this one very simple distinction between those who continue to vote for him, and those who for whatever reason continue to choose not to. Did you watch the man play, like, at all? For a full decade, I knew I was watching a hall of famer man centerfield for the Braves from 1996 to 2005. Everybody in Atlanta knew this, as did anyone watching the Braves play ball on TBS.
Ultimately, I think we will have upwards of maybe five players getting inducted next year. Ichiro Suzuki is a first-time shoe-in like Adrian Beltre was this past year. C.C. Sabathia has a decent shot like Joe Mauer did. I think Wagner gets enough boost to get in. I suspect Jones will be close, but maybe a year away. People like voting for Carlos Beltran for some reason, but I would never, ever vote for him.
For now, we must be patient and trust the process, as the Braves' run will be competed eventually.
Chipper Jones spoke to FanSided on behalf of the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.
Atlanta Braves legend and Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones received the prestigious Rally for Research Award on Friday, Nov. 10 at the 16th annual Benefit Bash Gala benefiting Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research.
“Chipper has been a steadfast Rally supporter for nearly two decades, since our very beginning in 2005,” says Dean Crowe, Rally’s founder and CEO. “One of our first fundraisers was Money in the Mitt, a bubblegum-blowing contest in partnership with the Mizuno. Since then, Chipper has been a true hero for Rally, playing in many Celebrity Softball Games, attending and giving generously at Benefit Bash events year after year, and even donating a number of goldendoodle puppies for our Live Auctions.
"Over the years, he has quietly gifted 10 Rally Kids with their own dogs as well! His unwavering commitment to Rally’s mission of raising funds and awareness for childhood cancer and his dedication to these families personally is inspiring. We are so thrilled to be presenting the 2023 Rally for Research Award to Chipper Jones.”
To learn more about Rally Foundation, visit and follow Rally Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.