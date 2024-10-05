Chipper Jones can't be happy with Braves decision to bring entire coaching staff back
It is looking more and more like 2021 was the anomaly for the Atlanta Braves. In the wake of them getting swept in the NLWCS at Petco Park to the San Diego Padres, it seems as though manager Brian Snitker is really starting to lose touch with reality. Snitker is a baseball lifer and a Braves legend, but to bring back the entire coaching staff after last year's failures should make Braves Country mad.
Yes, injuries were a problem throughout, but so was Atlanta's offensive approach throughout the entire season. Although the Braves regressed in the coaching staff department with Tom Godwin and Matt Tiuasosopo replacing Eric Young Sr. and Ron Washington, who left for the Los Angeles Angels, Kevin Seitzer should be under fire with how last season ended for the Braves as their hitting coach.
Braves legend Chipper Jones, who has worked with Atlanta hitters before, offered this a month ago.
"Having worked with Alex Anthopoulos, they want slug and they want guys who get on base at a high clip. They don't promote enough, I think, the getting on base part. In order to score runs, you've gotta get those guys on base."
Jones painted it bluntly for Atlanta while appearing on an early September episode of Casa De Klub.
"In a year like that, everything's great. When the market corrects, like it is this year, you have to do other things. Until recently, the last week or 10 days, the market has corrected and they have struggled. It's hard to watch."
The fact Snitker is not going to make any changes to his staff should make us Battery-throwing mad.
Here is the episode in wich Jones appeared on Casa De Klub nearly a month ago to talk some Braves.
The thing that bothers me the most about the Braves is this team seems to lack grit in crucial spots.
Brian Snitker's stubbornness may cost Atlanta Braves again next season
Look. When a team or a fanbase blames on the officials or a season on injuries, that's what losers do. Not saying the Braves do that within the context of a game, but I am getting the impression that they let their season hit the fan and didn't feel compelled to adjust because blaming their failures on injuries was just too damn convenient. Enough is enough is enough is enough. Just do better, Braves.
It was a season where I felt if the other team scored four runs, it was usually out of reach for this increasingly meager offense. Seitzer may have been rewarded several times over for the team coming up big offensively time and time again in 2023. Well, that was two years ago now. 2025 has to be different. You cannot bank on the starting rotation being as filthy as it was throughout the season.
Overall, it is painfully frustrating for the armchair quarterbacks of the world to see something so painfully obvious, but Snitker won't do a damn thing about it. Atlanta has great athletes, so you would think getting on base more would not only wreak havoc on the base paths, but force the opposition to make better pitches in higher-leverage situations would be in this team's favor? But the home run!
Atlanta cannot show up to Spring Training and think all is well because after what we saw, it so is not...