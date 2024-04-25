What is Chop Robinson's real name?
What is Penn State edge rusher and first-round NFL Draft prospect Chop Robinson's real name?
By Lior Lampert
Chop Robinson established himself as one of the premier edge rushers in the nation after transferring from Maryland to Penn State ahead of the 2022 campaign, wreaking havoc in the Big Ten for different schools.
Robinson is forgoing his final season of NCAA eligibility in favor of the 2024 NFL Draft after earning AP All-American Third Team honors, logging 15 tackles (7.5 for loss), four sacks, two forced fumbles (one recovery), and a pass deflection this past season. He will certainly hear his name called in the first round of the annual multi-day event.
So, now feels like an opportune time to learn more about the 21-year-old Penn State edge rusher. His real name isn't Chop if that wasn't clear. So, what is his birth name, and where did the moniker come from?
Robinson's first name is Demeioun -- he was born in Gaithersburg, Maryland, attending Quince Orchard High School. And if you're wondering how his family ended up with the name "Chop" from Demeioun, it actually goes back to his birth in Maryland.
How did Chop Robinson get his nickname?
The nickname stems from when Robinson’s mother, Tracey, referred to him as “Pork Chop” to describe his size after he weighed 14 pounds at birth, twice the average birth weight measure. “I was 14 pounds when I was born, and my mom gave me the nickname Pork Chop,” Robinson said at the NFL scouting combine. “Once I got older, I started to slim down, and I couldn’t have people calling me Pork Chop, so I just kept the Chop,” he explains.
Here are the draft and combine measurables of Robinson, brought to you by the NFL.
Chop Robinson 40 time, measurables, and more
- Height: 6-foot-3
- Weight: 254 pounds
- Arm Size: 32 1/2 inches
- Hand Size: 9 1/8 inches
- 40-Yard Dash: 4.48 Seconds
- 10-Yard Split: 1.54 Seconds
- Vertical Jump: 34.5 inches
- Broad Jump: 10 feet, 8 inches
Robinson is the No. 21-ranked player on Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network’s top 150 prospect rankings of the 2024 draft class, and it makes sense considering his on-field production and physical traits. His 10-yard split in the 40-yard dash is the fastest for a player weighing over 250 pounds at the NFL Combine.