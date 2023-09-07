Why isn't Chris Jones playing tonight?
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones is not playing against the Detroit Lions in Week 1, and could be out even longer.
By Mark Powell
Kansas City Chiefs defensive star Chris Jones will not play in the team's season-opening game against the Detroit Lions, though he could very well be at the stadium.
Jones and the Chiefs have been through a very public contract dispute, with Jones holding out of training camp and required team activities in hopes of a raise. While Kansas City will begin its title defense on Thursday night against the Detroit Lions, odds are Jones will remain a talking point throughout the broadcast.
Brett Veach has previously said he has no intention of trading Jones, a player he views as one of the best defensive players in football. Much of the reason the Chiefs dealt Tyreek Hill last offseason was so they could keep players like Jones on the opposite side of the ball.
Why isn't Chris Jones playing tonight for the Chiefs?
Chris Jones is not playing for the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday night, as he remains in a contract dispute with the team. Jones had 15.5 sacks last season, and was the most influential player on their defensive line. Now on the other side of 30, Jones views this as perhaps his last, best chance to receive another long-term deal. He's signed through the 2023 season and is eligible for the franchise tag thereafter.
Will Chris Jones be in attendance for Chiefs vs Lions?
Chris Jones could very well be in attendance for the Chiefs season opener against the Detroit Lions, per James Palmer of NFL Network. Kansas City is set to receive their Super Bowl rings and raise their 2022-23 season banner, and the team is not against having Jones in a suite to enjoy the moment.
While it could prove bittersweet for fans to see Jones in a suite rather than on the field, it's important for the organization to maintain a positive relationship with the player, as negotiations are ongoing.