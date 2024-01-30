Chris Jones has an extra financial incentive to win another Super Bowl with Chiefs
Chris Jones could make some serious dough if the Chiefs beat the 49ers.
The Kansas City Chiefs took care of leading NFL MVP candidate Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in the stiffest of AFC Championship Game tests, punching their ticket to another Super Bowl, having won last year's edition against the Philadelphia Eagles. This time, Kansas City will face the San Francisco 49ers in the big game -- another team they defeated to take home a ring.
Superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the face of the franchise and the best player at his position in the league, but on the defensive side of the ball, Chris Jones is also an All-Pro for the Chiefs organization and a difference-maker who is vital to his team's postseason success.
Before the 2023 campaign started, Jones inked a one-year, $19.5 million contract in base salary with bonuses that could take it up to $25 million. He's cleared most of those extension requirements, many of which were not easy to obtain.
Chris Jones can make $2 million by winning the Super Bowl and DPOY
Jones has earned two million for playing at least half of the Chiefs defensive snaps. He recorded a hefty 10.5 sacks in the regular season, earning himself an additional $1.25 million. Even if he doesn't win the Defensive Player of the Year award and the Super Bowl to clean up $2 million, he is still going to make a cool $1 million for appearing in the Super Bowl as a first-team All-Pro.
In total, Jones will make $23.75 million this season. If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl and Jones can upset the favorite edge rushers to be the Defensive Player of the Year, he would then clear $25 million by nailing every single incentive.
The Chiefs could be faced with losing Jones again this offseason, but if he can secure a third Super Bowl ring and everything checks out financially, it would be quite the story for the elite defensive tackle to remain in Kansas City. He's been such an incredible addition to the team since 2016, somehow lasting until the 37th overall pick.