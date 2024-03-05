Chris Jones doesn't say no to betraying Chiefs and signing with rival
Chris Jones opens the door wide for a potential Kansas City Chiefs betrayal.
Chris Jones is back in contract negotiation mode, this time with the freedom to bolt for another team. While the Kansas City Chiefs are working hard toward a new deal, finances are tight in KC. Jones is aiming for a contract that makes him one of the highest-paid defensive players in the NFL.
There is a chance Jones' next contract exceeds $30 million annually. If the Chiefs even start to balk at that asking price, Jones is well within his rights to skip town. And, according to the latest report from NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Las Vegas Raiders could serve as a potential destination.
Now, that would obviously be the worst-case scenario for Chiefs fans. The Raiders are sworn enemies — and division foes, no less. It's hard to imagine a more frustrating outcome than facing Jones twice per season in silver and black.
But, there's no way Jones would actually leave the Chiefs for their foremost rival... right? The Chiefs have a chance to three-peat next season. Even if Kansas City doesn't offer the same amount of guaranteed money as Las Vegas, the chance to make history is too appealing to pass up... right?
Well, maybe not. Jones was called out about his potential turncoat maneuver on X (formerly Twitter). The 29-year-old did not need to respond to a random fan, but he did — and he left the door wide open for a potential Raiders move.
Chris Jones fans flames of Raiders rumors amid Chiefs free agency push
It's never wise to place actual stock in social media activity, but rarely do we get NFL superstars so blatantly teasing such a major residential change. Jumping from Kansas City to Las Vegas would dramatically hurt the Chiefs while drastically bolstering the Raiders' roster under new head coach Antonio Pierce.
Jones was central to the Chiefs' second straight Super Bowl victory. One of that game's lasting images is Jones bursting through the 49ers' O-line untouched to pressure Brock Purdy and force a critical missed throw late in the game. Jones finished last season with 10.5 sacks, 30 tackles, and 29 QB hits. That was enough for his fifth straight Pro Bowl berth.
If the Raiders can pry Jones away from the Chiefs, that is huge. Kansas City was the No. 2 defense last season in yards allowed per game. Jones served as the Chiefs' lifeblood on that side of the football. For all the talk about Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's historic offense, that was a defensive team in 2023. The Chiefs don't stay afloat in the regular season without Jones' Herculean efforts.
The Chiefs are a free-agent destination and it's impossible to count them out, no matter the state of the roster around Mahomes. But... if Jones walks for nothing, it becomes much harder to endorse the Chiefs as Super Bowl favorites in a potentially historic campaign. The Raiders can transform from afterthoughts to genuine AFC West contenders by snagging Jones.
Maybe this is all a show to put pressure on the Chiefs' front office, but man... the Raiders could be on the verge of shaking the foundation of the NFL.