Chris Jones gives last-minute disrespect to Niners when naming 'best team in the league'
Chris Jones doesn't even think the Niners were the toughest part of the playoff battle for the Kansas City Chiefs.
By Josh Wilson
The Kansas City Chiefs just completed two very strenuous NFL Playoff accomplishments: One, they were the first team to win back-to-back Super Bowls in two decades. Two, they went through a grueling path that included two road games against some of the best competition they've seen in the AFC in this current era.
Their path included the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, and No. 1 seed Baltimore Ravens. Then, after all that, they had to face the San Francisco 49ers, who the Chiefs opened and closed as betting underdogs against.
Statistically, it was the toughest title path ever. Well earned.
In the end, Chris Jones had words for the Niners, who the Chiefs beat 25-22 in overtime on Sunday to take home their third franchise title in the last five years.
Chris Jones lays some final disrespect on Niners, names NFL's best team of 2023
After the game, Chris Jones spoke on the gauntlet Kansas City went through to get their title.
"I think we faced the best team in the league in [the] Baltimore Ravens, hands down. And the journey we had to take whether it's beating one of the most prolific offenses in the game, in our first game, [the] Miami Dolphins. And then going to Buffalo, [a] team who was steam rolling people, and defeating them at home. And also going to [the] Baltimore Ravens which is a tough environment, MVP, Lamar Jackson, and that defense man. If we was able to overcome them [sic] obstacles, we wasn't being defeated here."
Easy to say after the win, but the Niners did take the Chiefs all the way to overtime, and led the Chiefs by 10 at one point in the game. This is some immediate, adrenaline-fueled revisionist history, for sure. The Niners didn't appear to be an easy opponent to take down by any means, despite an overtime implosion that should have San Francisco questioning Kyle Shanahan hard.
That said, Jones and the Chiefs are champions and have earned the right to gloat, even if the claim appears a bit misguided.
It may not feel great for Ravens fans, but hearing a champion acknowledge the 2023 squad as the best in the NFL is certainly validating if nothing else. Baltimore's offense stuttered in a 17-10 AFC Championship to the Chiefs, but but their defense held the Chiefs to the lowest total points in a playoff game since Kansas City lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV. Unfortunately, that won't be an acceptable "win" for Jackson or Baltimore.
For Niners fans, yeah, this Chris Jones quote is salt in the wound.