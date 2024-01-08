Chris Jones’ million-dollar sack sent Chiefs sideline into a frenzy
Chris Jones got the sack he needed to trigger a massive contract incentive and his teammates couldn't have been more happy for him.
The best thing any Kansas City Chiefs fan will watch on Sunday is Chris Jones and his teammates losing it on the sideline while celebrating the most valuable sack of the season.
As the Chiefs faced off with the Los Angeles Chargers in the regular-season finale, Jones brought down quarterback Easton Stick for his first tackle and sack of the game.
How much was that sack worth? A cool $1.25 million.
Jones had 9.5 sacks coming into the final game of the season. His reworked contract includes a massive bonus for hitting double-digit sacks. So you can see why the defensive tackle and all his teammates went crazy celebrating that one.
Chris Jones and Chiefs go wild after million-dollar sack
The Chiefs have had their ups and downs this season with a 3-4 record since the bye week raising questions about the make up of this particular squad. Still, the defense has played tough and it's great to see them get a chance to celebrate a teammate like that.
If that doesn't put a smile on your face, I don't know what will.
Jones had 15.5 sacks in 2022 and held out of training camp ahead of the 2023 season while negotiating a new contract. He lost a game check and plenty more money while sitting out but worked out a deal with some major incentives, like that double-digit sack clause.
Jones had four QB hits before he finally got through to the quarterback, disrupting the Chargers' offense at just about every turn.
The Chiefs came into the finale with a 10-6 record and the AFC West locked up. Andy Reid and company decided to rest Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and others but Jones wasn't going to sit out with that kind of dough on the table.
It came down to the wire, but Jones ultimately got his payday and his teammates got to enjoy that moment with him.