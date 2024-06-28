Chris Jones trying to negotiate with Andy Reid to skip some Chiefs training camp practices
By Kinnu Singh
The NFL has placed sanctions on offseason training programs, eliminating grueling two-a-day practices under the scorching summer sun. Instead, teams spend more time in meetings and film sessions than they do on the field. The restrictions, brought upon by the collective bargaining agreement, have caused undisciplined and sloppy football in the early portion of the season.
Last season, 25 teams opted to forgo a traditional training camp. The Kansas City Chiefs, however, have not dialed back their intensity. Head coach Andy Reid has been notorious for holding the most difficult training camp in the league.
This year will be no different, as the Chiefs will conduct their training camp on the Mosaic Training Fields at Missouri Western State University on July 21.
At least one Chiefs player is already dreading the grueling month that awaits.
Chris Jones negotiating with Andy Reid for time off in training camp
During his youth football camp in Overland Park on Wednesday, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones revealed that he is undergoing negotiations once again. This time, it’s not about money.
“Listen man, I’ve already been talking to Andy about, ‘Let me skip out on training camp. I’m a little older, right?’” Jones said, h/t the Kansas City Star, “I can feel it. I can feel when we have a day on training camp. Give me like two days off and one day on then, and we maybe can work something out, you know?”
Jones missed the 2023 training camp after heated contract negotiations dragged into the regular season. He ultimately missed the first regular season game before signing a one-year deal in September, and he didn’t seem too affected by missing the workouts. Jones put together another first-team All-Pro season while recording 29 quarterback hits and tying for the team lead with 10½ sacks.
Jones signed a five-year, $158 million deal with $95 million in guaranteed money this offseason, making him the highest-paid interior defensive lineman in the league.
With the new deal in hand, Jones no longer has an excuse to sit out of training camp, and Reid apparently wasn’t too open on negotiating with his star defensive tackle again. Jones said his head coach "just looked at [him]."
Jones, who will be 30 years old next week, is entering his ninth season in the league. He’s hoping some time off will help preserve him for another deep postseason run.
“If I’m able to do a day on, a day off, or a day on and a half a day [off], I can do that,” Jones said. “I think it’s pretty fun.”
Jones, widely regarded as the best defensive tackle in the league, has served as the anchor for Kansas City’s defense. Time and again, he has made pivotal plays in the biggest moments to help Kansas City secure their three Super Bowl championships in the past five years.
Last season, he was instrumental in leading the team to the second-best scoring defense in the league.
As hard as he may try, Jones is unlikely to receive any training camp relief from Reid.