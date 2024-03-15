Chris Jones’ new Chiefs contract looks even better after Aaron Donald's retirement
With Aaron Donald retiring, Chris Jones is now easily the best defensive lineman in all of football.
By John Buhler
While we should celebrate the illustrious career that Aaron Donald had with the Los Angeles Rams, we can also turn our attention to the best player at his position group now. With Donald retiring on Friday, that would be none other than Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs. He pretty much won Super Bowl 58 over the San Francisco 49ers for his tremendous play down the stretch for the Chiefs.
Although the former second-round pick out of Mississippi State has often been a struggle to get under contract throughout much of his Kansas City career, his new deal is looking better and better by the day. Jones signed a five-year deal worth $158.75 million this offseason. He will be under contract with the Chiefs through the 2028 NFL season. He will be 35 when he hits free agency again.
At this point, who is the best defensive lineman in football after Jones? For years, Donald was No. 1 with a bullet, with Jones not that far after him. Fletcher Cox was probably third, but the future Pro Football Hall of Famer just retired this offseason as well. I'm sure if you really think about it you will find out who No. 2 works for, but do you catch my drift? Jones is the new No. 1, and it is not even close...
Until a new challenger emerges, it did not matter what the Chiefs paid to keep Jones around for good.
Chris Jones' Kansas City Chiefs contract looks even better by the day
It has become abundantly clear what the Chiefs are all about going forward. They are not going to let any of these four men walk, unless that is for retirement: Jones, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Andy Reid. Mahomes and Jones are the furthest away from that, whereas it may only be a few years before Kelce hangs up the spikes and Reid hangs up the headset for good. The core remains intact.
I'm sure in due time Jones will do what Mahomes has had to do and restructure his deal to either get the Chiefs cap compliant, or in a more advantageous spot to get ready for some new league year down the line. He still has a full five-year contract to play out, but I have a hard time seeing him playing for somebody else in his illustrious NFL career. He might win another Super Bowl or two on this deal.
What I think today reminds us is that for as dominant as Donald was during his prime, on some Sundays, Jones has been that good, if not better. For the next few years, he will be seen as the best defensive lineman in football. Of course, he is going to have to earn it every day and twice on Sundays. It is abundantly clear why the Chiefs paid Jones a fortune to stay put. He is simply the best!
If the Chiefs are going to pull off an unprecedented three-peat, Jones will have play out of his mind.