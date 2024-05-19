Chris Jones responds to petition for Chiefs to cut Harrison Butker
By Kinnu Singh
The Super Bowl champions typically enjoy an offseason of adulation and praise. Following the confetti, players are met by months of parades, trips to Disney World, appearances on late-night shows, and endless brand endorsements.
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker had the honor of being a commencement speaker at Benedictine College, a private Catholic liberal arts school in Atchison, Kansas. During his 20-minute speech, Harrison spoke openly about his concern regarding the “growing support for degenerate cultural views.” He expressed his thoughts on the sins of Pride Month, abortion, and “dangerous gender ideologies.” Butker was also critical of COVID-19 policies while praising women who embraced the title of “homemaker.”
Butker faced extreme backlash for the speech, including from the graduates and the Benedictine Sisters of Mount St. Scholastica, a founding institution and sponsor of Benedictine College.
Chris Jones defends Harrison Butker amid backlash
After a petition calling for the Chiefs to release Butker gained nearly 30,000 signatures, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones defended his teammate on social media.
“I love you,” Jones posted. “My brotha.”
Butker’s release from Kansas City is unlikely. Expressing his personal opinions — no matter how controversial the opinions may be — will never be enough for a team to release one of its best players.
Kickers are an oft-overlooked commodity — until, of course, they aren’t.
Butker, who was selected in the seventh round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers, is entering his eighth season with Kansas City. The 28-year-old kicker has been an integral part of the Chiefs dynasty and made key field goals that lifted Kansas City to three Super Bowl championships. He has made 197 of his 221 field goal attempts in Kansas City.
In 2023, Butker didn’t miss a single extra-point attempt. He missed just two field goals throughout the entire season for a .943 conversion percentage. Butker converted four field goals in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers, including a 57-yard field goal, the longest in Super Bowl history. He also holds the record for most career field goals in the Super Bowl with nine.