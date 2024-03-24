Chris Jones response to Chiefs-L'Jarius Sneed trade speaks volumes
Kansas City Chiefs star pass rusher Chris Jones has learned to trust the process and the front office.
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs traded L'Jarius Sneed to the Tennessee Titans for two draft picks this week. Sneed, who did not want to play on the franchise tag, had been the Chiefs shadow cornerback -- deemed the best cover corner on the team, and good enough to follow the opposing team's best receiver across the formation when called upon.
Yet, Sneed was replaceable in part because the Chiefs drafted Trent McDuffie in the first round in 2022. That pick was acquired in a trade of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. Brett Veach is out here playing chess while the rest of us enjoy checkers.
While both Chris Jones and Sneed publicly said they'd prefer to play together beyond the 2023-24 season, it was never all that realistic, especially with the latter hoping to receive a long-term contract of his own. When Sneed was eventually dealt, Jones gave a shoutout to his former teammate on social media.
Chris Jones has learned to trust Brett Veach and the Chiefs
Once Chris Jones receive his massive, record-breaking contract this offseason, his beef with the Kansas City front office was over. Jones signed a five-year deal that includes $95 million guaranteed, with more to be reached via incentives. Jones never wanted to leave Kansas City.
"For me, that was the plan from the beginning," Jones told reporters. "You know, since you guys drafted me, I never planned to play for another organization -- better yet, end the year with another organization after coming off of a Super Bowl win. Deep down, I felt like I was never leaving and (I'm) super appreciative for the Hunt family and the Chiefs organization for making sure I retire a Chief."
The Chiefs forced Jones to play on an incentive-laden prove it deal last season which could have backfired in dramatic fashion. Instead, Jones proved it, and the Chiefs realized their defense wouldn't be the same without him.
Sneed wasn't willing to make that same sacrifice. If anyone knows what that feels like, it's Jones, who could have forced a trade last season had he acted on his impulses. Kansas City rewarded Jones for his loyalty, even in a questionable moment for the organization.
In a way, the Chiefs rewarded Sneed to. Both players got what they wanted.