Chris Paul says his career will still feel like a success even without a title
Chris Paul is in his 19th season in the NBA. While he still is holding out hope for an NBA title, he believes his career is ultimately a success even if that doesn't come to fruition.
By Curt Bishop
Chris Paul has been around for quite some time.
Back in 2005, his storied career began when he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans, then known as the Hornets.
Since then, he has earned a Rookie of the Year Award, 12 All-Star nods, nine All-Defensive team selections, six steals titles and five assist titles. However, there is one thing missing from the future Hall-of-Famer's resume.
That missing piece is an NBA championship. Still, Paul is holding out hope that before all is said and done, he'll have at least one NBA title to his name, whether it's with the Golden State Warriors or another team.
But even if that doesn't come to fruition, Paul is still satisfied with his accomplishments.
On the podcast, "The Why with Dwyane Wade," Paul reflected on his career and said that he would feel complete even without a ring.
"Straight up, even though I think I'm going to win a championship before I'm done, yes absolutely. "I can't even process not winning a championship, but I love what I've been able to do with my career, absolutely," Paul told Dwyane Wade. "I probably was a lot more stressed about that once upon a time, but it's crazy how things change, life changes."
Chris Paul satisfied with career, even without a title
Clearly, Paul wants to win a ring and can't even fathom the idea of not winning one.
But even if that doesn't happen, Paul seems at peace with what he's done with his career and is proud of everything he's been able to accomplish, as well as his longevity.
"Like, my kids and my family are extremely important but, I don't know man, just to still be able to play the game, it's crazy here at year 19 but at year 12 something else might have been on my mind," said the 38-year-old point guard. "At year 19 now, I'm in the locker room and I'm trying to give to my teammates, some of them, just trying to tell them about perspective and not taking it for granted.
At this point in his career, CP3 relishes being a veteran leader and somebody that young players can look to for guidance. Paul has certainly been a model of consistency since being drafted.
If Paul were to retire without a ring, he would not be the first player with legendary status to do so. Both Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady, the latter of whom is already in the Hall of Fame, retired without winning a title.
Over the course of his career, Paul has averaged 17.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game. He also has shot 47.1 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from 3-point range, and 87 percent from the line.
His stats alone are enough for him to be immediately enshrined in the Hall of Fame when the day comes, and he's still getting the job done, even in his advanced age.