Chris Paul linked to 2 suitors if guard enters free agency
With a non-guaranteed clause in his contract for this year, Chris Paul is a possible free agent for a couple of teams looking to fill their ball-handler issues ahead of the 2024-25 NBA season, as long as the Warriors decide to cut him loose. According to Marc Stein via his Substack, the Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs could battle for the right to sign Chris Paul this offseason.
This comes off Paul's worst season in a league where he only averaged 9 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists per game on 44 percent shooting. To be fair, Paul arguably played in the worst situation imaginable as the Warriors didn't need him to dictate the offense with all-time greats Steph Curry/Draymond Green doing that job.
At this point in his career, Paul is probably best served as a backup point guard on title contending franchises and starting point guard for rebuilding squads. The former star's high basketball IQ is still highly attractive but father time has clearly taken his toll on Paul.
While Paul is not a free agent yet, his contract for next season isn't guaranteed until June 28 and he could be cut for virtually nothing to save the Warriors a lot of money. This essentially makes the guard's $30 million salary trade bait until the guaranteed date as a team loses no cap space if they end up trading for him and then cutting him themselves.
Spurs and Lakers could battle each other for Chris Paul in free agency this offseason
While the Lakers have the better shot to make the playoffs next season, both teams would offer interesting opportunities for Paul. Despite not having a suitable ball-handler this season, Victor Wembanyama had an excellent rookie season and looks to be on his way towards likely controlling the sport once he fully develops as a prospect.
If Paul ends up signing with the Spurs, the franchise could have a good short-term answer to their starting ball-handler spot. This would eliminate the biggest offensive issue for Wembanyama last season which was not having a distributor that could get him to the ball. While Wembanyama's potential is through the roof, Paul would likely have a hard time winning anything substantial as the Spurs continue to get through their rebuild.
With that in mind, Paul would be joining the Spurs with the idea being that he would be able to possibly end his career dishing out the ball to the new face of the league.
Unlike in San Antonio, the Lakers could give the all-time great a chance to play in one or two more playoff series next season. Even though the Lakers are probably just long-shot title contenders, Paul might not be able to find a better chance at a ring.