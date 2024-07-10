Chris Paul makes it clear Warriors never had a chance to re-sign him
By Lior Lampert
Chris Paul is one of the best and most decorated point guards ever. When the time comes, he will undoubtedly get inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame. Still, his résumé has one massive blemish -- no NBA championship.
Throughout his 19-year career, Paul has routinely put his teams in a position to contend for a title. Despite this, he has fallen short of his ultimate goal, including a squandered opportunity when he guided the Phoenix Suns to the Finals in 2021. But the floor general seems at peace with his journey based on his decision to join the San Antonio Spurs this summer.
Rather than latching onto a contender and chasing a ring, Paul took his talents to a franchise that went 22-60 this past season. But why?
During his introductory press conference on Tuesday, Paul made his reasoning abundantly clear:
"I love nothing more than the opportunity to play and contribute and hoop," Paul stated.
If those comments tell us anything, it's that Paul prioritized playing time in his decision-making process as a free agent before landing with the Spurs. And considering the lack of guard depth in San Antonio, the 39-year-old should assume a significant role. Meanwhile, it also suggests the Golden State Warriors never had much chance to retain him.
The Warriors have a loaded backcourt. Between franchise icon Stephen Curry and All-Rookie First Team member Brandin Podziemski, they have their starting tandem. Then, Golden State has defensive stopper Gary Payton II and 2021 lottery pick Moses Moody off the bench.
Moreover, the Warriors brought in veteran sharpshooter Buddy Hield and two-way combo guard De'Anthony Melton (though those transactions occurred after Paul left for San Antonio). In other words, the 12-time All-Star realized there was no room for a lead ball-handler in the Golden State rotation as constructed. So, instead, he elected to play alongside and enhance the development of an extraterrestrial unanimous Rookie of the Year in Victor Wembanyama.
Paul signed a one-year, $10.46 million contract with San Antonio and should instantly supplant Tre Jones in the starting five. His presence will be instrumental for Wembanyama and a youthful Spurs squad that was among the youngest in the Association in 2023-24.
In his lone campaign with the Warriors, Paul averaged career lows in minutes (26.4), points (9.2), assists (6.8) and steals (1.2). Hopefully, all it takes is a change of scenery and expanded opportunity for him to return to being The Point God.