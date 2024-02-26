Is Chris Paul playing? Warriors injury report vs. Wizards
Will Chris Paul be on the court on Tuesday night when the Golden State Warriors face the Washington Wizards?
By Lior Lampert
Reinforcements are on the way for the Golden State Warriors, and the timing couldn’t be much better as they continue to jostle for seeding in the Western Conference playoff/Play-In Tournament picture.
According to The Athletic’s Senior NBA insider Shams Charania, Warriors point guard Chris Paul is listed as “available to return” for Golden State’s clash against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
Golden State Warriors injury report vs Wizards: Is Chris Paul playing?
Paul is not on the NBA’s official injury report, suggesting that the 38-year-old point guard is ready to take the floor against the Wizards in his return to action.
CP3 has missed the last 21 games for the Warriors after fracturing his left hand against the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 5 and should end the extended absence when Golden State faces the Wizards, barring any setbacks.
While Golden State may take a cautious approach with their veteran floor general and ease him back, his playing time will likely come at the expense of Gary Payton II and Moses Moody once he’s up to speed.
In 32 appearances this season, Paul has averaged 8.9 points, 7.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game.
Sitting at 29-27 and 10th in the West standings, the Warriors have a three-game lead on the Utah Jazz for the last spot in the Play-In Tournament while trailing the Phoenix Suns by four games for the sixth seed and final guaranteed playoff vacancy in the conference.
Paul was traded to the Wizards as part of the deal that sent Bradley Beal to the Suns this offseason. He spent less than a month in Washington before being re-routed to the Warriors in exchange for Jordan Poole.
Could a revenge game be on the horizon for Paul? His time in the nation’s capital was brief, but maybe it will serve as additional motivation for “The Point God.”