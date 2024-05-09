Chris Sale apologizes to Red Sox fans, but not for merciless performance
Chris Sale's Boston Red Sox career featured several ups and downs. At his best, he was a Cy Young-caliber pitcher who led Boston to a World Series win in 2018. Since winning that World Series, he struggled to stay healthy and productive leading to a sour ending to his tenure in Beantown.
Sale was traded to the Atlanta Braves this offseason in exchange for Vaughn Grissom. The trade made sense for both sides as Boston got solid value for the oft-injured southpaw, and the Braves got a pitcher with a high ceiling when healthy who fit in nicely in the middle of their rotation.
Sale pitched against his former team for the first time since the trade on Wednesday and while he felt badly, it wasn't because of his dominant performance.
Chris Sale is apologetic, but not for dominant performance vs. Red Sox
When asked what Sale's message was to Red Sox fans, he had little to say. It was "Thank you, and sorry." That's it.
Sale is appreciative for Red Sox fans supporting him during his time in Boston and feels guilty about how things ended. Sale signed a five-year extension worth $145 million ahead of the 2020 season. He combined to make just 31 starts in the four years after the extension with 20 of them coming last season. He made just 11 starts from 2020-2022. He feels badly about making all of that money and not producing.
Well, production has not been an issue since Sale put on a Braves uniform. Facing the Red Sox, Sale was in complete command, completing six innings and striking out ten. He had just three 10-strikeout performances since 2019 before fanning 10 Red Sox hitters.
Sale has nothing to apologize for in reality. He didn't choose to get hurt. With him being the competitor that he is, we know that he wanted to take the ball every fifth day and absolutely shove. The baseball gods didn't have that in store for him. It's good to see him healthy and pitching well once again, Red Sox fans just wish it didn't have to come at their expense on Wednesday night.