Chris Sale's connection to Braves legend makes recent trade poetic justice
Chris Sale's connection to Atlanta Braves legend Chipper Jones could make him a fan favorite from the jump in the ATL.
By Mark Powell
The Atlanta Braves took a measured risk by trading for Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale. They took an even greater risk when they opted to sign him to a contract extension, essentially guaranteeing his stay in Atlanta for another year.
The Braves are betting on Sale to perhaps not return to Cy Young form, but pitch like he did towards the tail end of last season. The former Red Sox ace increased his strikeout rate and was one of the more reliable starting pitchers in the depleted Boston rotation. If he can provide the same sort of jolt at the bottom of the Braves rotation, he will be well worth his price tag.
As it turns out, Sale is no stranger to Atlanta, In fact, the first autograph he ever received was that of Atlanta legend Chipper Jones. In that sense, he's already endearing himself to Braves fans across the country.
Sale is by no means the Braves ace, but if he can provide similar production to Charlie Morton, who reinvented himself after signing with Atlanta a few years back, fans will be thrilled.
Chris Sale was always meant to play for the Braves
Sale has already reported to the Braves facility in Florida, where he's started throwing two bullpen sessions a week in hopes of ramping up his pitch count prior to spring training. While Atlanta took a risk in trading for Sale, who has an extensive injury history of late, he comes at a cheaper price tag than many top-level starters.
It's no surprise that Anthopoulos opted to add rotation depth through the trade market rather than free agency. He's addressed his team's needs via trade the last few winters, including deals for Sean Murphy and Matt Olson. Sale may not perform on that level, but he does fill a void when healthy.
Assuming Brian Snitker watches Sale's pitch count closely -- and can rely on his bullpen during Sale's starts -- there's little reason this can't be a successful marriage.
However, it should not noted that those are big assumptions to make out of the gate.