Chris Sale being left off NLWCS roster has shorthanded Braves even more up against it
By John Buhler
While the Atlanta Braves did get the must-needed victory over the New York Mets in Game 2 of their doubleheader on Monday evening, it came with a price. Minutes before Game 2 even commenced, Atlanta's ace pitcher, NL Triple Crown winner and Cy Young favorite Chris Sale was scratched from his elimination start due to back spasms. It has been well over a week since he last pitched for Atlanta.
Grant Holmes came in out of the bullpen and gave the Braves four great innings in its bullpen game. Atlanta took Game 2 of the doubleheader because of a great all-around pitching performance from the staff, as well timely hitting from the likes of Gio Urshela and Marcell Ozuna. Now that the Braves have advanced, they are going to be shorthanded in their NLWCS series vs. the San Diego Padres.
Atlanta announced its NLWCS roster at precisely 1:00 p.m. ET. As expected, Sale was not part of it. After pitching brilliantly on Monday, neither are Holmes or Game 1's starter Spencer Schwellenbach. Although Max Fried, Reynaldo Lopez and Charlie Morton are all on the Braves' NLCWS roster, we still have no idea who is going to pitch in Game 1 on Tuesday night. It might just be another bullpen game.
Here is a look at who could be playing in the NL Wild Card Series for Atlanta vs. the Padres this week.
MLB.com's Mark Bowman suggested that either Bryce Elder or AJ Smith-Shawver could get the start.
Neither are great options, but look for Max Fried to go in Game 2 and Reynaldo Lopez in Game 3.
Chris Sale not part of Atlanta Braves' NLWCS roster vs. San Diego Padres
In the event that Atlanta gets past San Diego in two or three games, the Braves would then commence a best-of-five game series with the No. 2-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers. While the first-round bye has been more troublesome than anyone could have expected, the Dodgers are built to go to the World Series. If they come up short, especially in the NLDS, they have to make some changes.
it is imperative for Sale to pitch in at least one of those potential NLDS games should the Braves even get that far. Otherwise, I don't think Atlanta has much of a chance of stealing a game over the Dodgers. For now, Atlanta needs a stroke of good luck in either Game 1 or Game 2 vs. the Padres to force a win-or-go-home Game 3 later this week. It has to be this way for the 2024 Braves. It has to...
Ultimately, it will be a chess match that likely devolves into checkers between a pair of baseball lifers at manager in Brian Snitker of the Braves and Mike Shildt of the Padres. Both have had success before as big-league skippers, but both have a knack for putting their teams behind the eight ball with questionable managerial decisions. Since nothing has been easy for the Braves, let's buckle up then.
First pitch from Petco Park in San Diego, California will be at 8:38 p.m. ET/5:38 p.m. PT on Tuesday.