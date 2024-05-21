Chris Sale's comments after latest shutout prove exactly why Braves won the trade
By Scott Rogust
Chris Sale's tenure with the Boston Red Sox didn't pan out like many had expected. That is due to the multitude of injuries he picked up since undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2020. Since then, Sale had only started in 31 games over three seasons. This winter, the Red Sox decided to move on from Sale, sending him to the Atlanta Braves in exchange for infielder Vaughn Grissom.
As has been the case in recent years, the Braves have gotten the better end of a deal. Sale made his most recent start on Monday in the second half of a doubleheader against the San Diego Padres. In seven innings, Sale recorded nine strikeouts and no walks while not allowing a single run on five hits. The Braves ended their four-game losing streak with a 3-0 victory.
This has been a trend for Sale, who has been nothing short of impressive since arriving in Atlanta. After his latest start, Sale heaped a ton of praise on the Braves clubhouse.
“I can't stress enough what this clubhouse is like,” Sale said, h/t MLB.com's Mark Bowman. “The energy that’s in there, the guys and what everyone brings to the table and just how laid back it is, it’s a lot of fun. It's like going to play college summer baseball, just with brighter lights. Our staff allows us to be who we are and it brings out the best in everybody.”
Chris Sale praises Braves clubhouse after latest shutout
A change of scenery appears to be just what Sale needed. It certainly helps that the Braves entered this season as World Series contenders, as has been the case in recent years. Whatever has been the change, whether it was the scenery of working alongside manager Brian Snitker or pitching coach Rick Kranitz, it's working.
Sale is now on a three-game shutout streak, where he held his former team in the Red Sox (May 8) and Chicago Cubs (May 14). In total, that is 20 consecutive innings without a run surrendered by Sale. You couldn't ask for anything more from the seven-time All Star
This season, Sale recorded a 2.22 ERA, a 0.86 WHIP, a 7-1 win-loss record, 70 strikeouts, and eight walks in 56.2 innings (nine starts).
As for the Red Sox, Grissom had a late start to the season after suffering a hamstring strain. In 13 games played, Grissom recorded a .135 batting average, a .151 on-base percentage, a .154 slugging percentage, two RBI, four runs, and seven hits in 52 at-bats.
So far, so good for Sale in Atlanta. If Sale keeps it up, he could make it to the All-Star Game and potentially be a serious Comeback Player of the Year candidate.