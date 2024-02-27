Chris Sale proved Alex Anthopoulos right already with filthy Braves debut
If Chris Sale can pitch like this, then the Atlanta Braves are going to be awfully hard to beat ... again.
By John Buhler
When Alex Anthopoulos wants to make a deal with you, maybe think twice before agreeing to it? While Vaughn Grissom may have a ton of success with far more regular playing time with the Boston Red Sox, the Atlanta Braves seem to have struck gold in their trade acquisition of Chris Sale. The former AL All-Star had been lights out at times in the Junior Circuit, but Sale is getting up there...
He may have only thrown two innings in Tuesday's spring training start, but the dude was pretty much unhittable. He struck out four batters and had seven whiffs on 11 swings. Most importantly, his velocity looks to be back to what it was during his heyday with the Chicago White Sox. His fastest pitch on Tuesday afternoon topped out at 97.1 MPH. Hopefully, this can be sustainable for Sale.
Atlanta traded for Sale to help round out its rotation. With Max Fried, Charlie Morton and Spencer Strider expected to be mainstays in it this season, a fourth reliable arm was a necessity for this championship-contending franchise. Although the No. 5 spot in the rotation is still very much up for grabs, Sale has already been slotted into the middle of it as either the No. 3 or No. 4 starting pitcher.
He does not have to be what he once was; he just has to be the best version of himself right now.
Starting pitching has been the Braves' biggest issue in the latter part of the last two seasons.
Chris Sale looked electrifying in his Atlanta Braves' spring training debut
Although the Braves should have one of the best rotations in baseball, there are holes to pick in it for sure with seemingly every member who could be a part of it. Will Fried be an all-star in his contract year? Can Strider develop a third pitch? Will Sale find the fountain of youth? How much longer can Morton keep doing this? Can Bryce Elder build off his breakthrough first-half with a great year two?
Given how deep and talented the Braves' lineup is, as well as how strong the bullpen can be at times, it is good to be an Atlanta starting pitcher once again. Simply put, the Braves starters should have plenty of help this season, meaning they are not going to have to carry the weight of the world on their shoulders. However, they are going to have to be the unit to get this contender over the top.
As far as Sale is concerned, don't think of him as what he used to be. Think about him being exchanged for Grissom, a guy who could not get regular playing time in Atlanta because of his weak glove. With the Red Sox paying the bulk of his 2024 salary, it should be smooth sailing for Sale from here on out. Hopefully, iron sharpens iron in Atlanta and Sale can procure another World Series ring.
It is only spring training, but a renaissance for Sale can be the best thing ever for all parties involved.