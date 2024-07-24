Christian Darrisaw contract details, grade: Vikings make hefty investment in protecting J.J. McCarthy
By Lior Lampert
On Tuesday, the Minnesota Vikings substantially invested in keeping rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy upright, signing offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw to a mammoth contract extension.
Darrisaw has rapidly ascended to the top of the blindside protector ranks in football since Minnesota spent a first-round pick on him in 2021. He will have a salary that reflects his efforts in light of recent reporting.
Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network broke the news, including the details of the multi-year pact.
Below, we will outline the specifics of the agreement between Darrisaw and the Vikings and assess how Minnesota fared in the now-resolved negotiations.
Christian Darrisaw contract details: Vikings make a hefty investment in protecting J.J. McCarthy
Per Rapoport and Pelissero, the Vikings and Darrisaw settled on a four-year, $113 million deal, including $77 million in guaranteed money.
As Rapoport notes, Minnesota has put a lot of stock into the duo of Darrisaw and superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson. With a young signal-caller entering the mix, ensuring his "support system" remains with the team for the long haul was evidently a priority.
Darrisaw becomes the highest-paid tackle in the NFL by average annual value (AAV), barely beating Detroit Lions All-Pro Penei Sewell. Not only are the Vikings rewarding him for his past performance, but they're betting on his continued development and improvement.
Only 25, Darrisaw has ample time and room for growth. One area he's continued to build on is his health/availability. After missing five games as a rookie, the Virginia Tech alum has started 29 of 34 possible regular-season games over the past campaigns. In 2023, he logged an impressive 99 percent offensive snap rate for the Vikings, illustrating Minnesota can depend on him as an every-down player.
Pro Football Focus graded Darrisaw as the fifth-best pass-blocking offensive lineman last season (85.3). His quick feet, smooth hands and athleticism enable him to thrive in throwing situations.
Whenever McCarthy gets the keys to the offense, Darrisaw will become his best friend (though Jefferson has a compelling case for that title). The latter is a foundational piece along the trenches, which will be pivotal for the former and his progression as a pro.
We can't fault the Vikings for giving into Darrisaw's demands. They couldn't risk letting him hit the open market next spring. Nonetheless, Minnesota is spending an absurd amount on someone who hasn't reached a Pro Bowl. While that may be a high bar, those in his pay grade have typically accomplished the feat.