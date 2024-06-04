Christian McCaffrey contract details, grade: 49ers reset the RB market, but it'll cost more than money
By Lior Lampert
On Tuesday, reigning AP Offensive Player of the Year Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to terms on a contract extension.
McCaffrey was not present for the voluntary portion of the Niners' offseason workout program. But it remains unclear if it was related to his financial situation. However, he ended any speculation of a potential contract holdout on Tuesday by being present for the first day of mandatory minicamp.
Christian McCaffrey contract details: 49ers reset the market
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that McCaffrey has "once again" reset the running back market. He signed a two-year, $38 million deal, including $24 million in guaranteed money.
The news is no surprise. McCaffrey is widely considered the best tailback in the NFL. Nevertheless, the two-time All-Pro had two seasons left on the four-year, $64 million deal he signed with the Carolina Panthers in 2020. Now, his new deal ensures he remains in San Francisco through 2027 while rewarding him with a notable pay bump in annual average value (AAV).
As talented and valuable as McCaffrey is, this is a significant price to pay for a position that many around the league consider expendable. Moreover, the 49ers have yet to resolve their negotiations with star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal. What does this mean for his standing with the team?
Not only has Aiyuk not gotten paid, but San Franciso dangled former Pro Bowl wideout Deebo Samuel in trade talks before ultimately deciding against it. Does signing McCaffrey impact the front office's decision-making process? Especially considering the Niners are ready to reward quarterback Brock Purdy with a hefty extension by 2025.
Grading the 49ers-Christian McCaffrey contract
It is hard to fault the 49ers for meeting McCaffrey's contract demands after he more than proved his worth in 2023. He amassed 2,023 scrimmage yards and 21 touchdowns en route to his first rushing title, finishing third in the MVP race. The 2017 first-round pick is firmly in the prime of his career as he enters his age-28 campaign. Still, you can't help but wonder what this means for Aiyuk/Samuel and their long-term outlook in the Bay Area. Plus, the positional market value downgrades the move slightly.