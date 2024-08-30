Christian McCaffrey could be the first RB since Adrian Peterson to achieve this feat
By Austen Bundy
Fantasy football owners know there's one cardinal rule when drafting early in the first round: When running back Christian McCaffrey is available, you DO NOT pass him up.
McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,459 yards and despite his injury history, he looks primed for a late-career peak.
However, he'll have to break a near decade-old trend if he wants to be the league's best rusher again this season.
No running back aged 28 or older has led the league in rushing since Minnesota's Adrian Peterson did it during the 2015-16 season.
Year
Rusher/Age
Yards
2023
Christian McCaffrey, 27
1,459
2022
Josh Jacobs, 24
1,653
2021
Jonathan Taylor, 24
1,811
2020
Derrick Henry, 26
2,027
2019
Derrick Henry, 25
1,540
2018
Ezekiel Elliott, 23
1,434
2017
Kareem Hunt, 22
1,327
2016
Ezekiel Elliott, 21
1,631
2015
Adrian Peterson, 30
1,485
Peterson, at age 30, was the first back age 28 or older to lead the league in rushing since San Diego's LaDainian Tomlinson did it during the 2007-08 season.
Tomlinson also led the league in 2006-07 during his age 27 season, so McCaffrey, 28, could join elite company if he repeats his herculean efforts from a year ago.
However, the San Francisco star will have to overcome an early hurdle — sitting out the entire preseason with a calf injury, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.
Despite that, the analytics point to another monster year for McCaffrey. In 2023, he had a career-high 417 touches (including the playoffs), and with backup Jordan Mason stepping into the No. 2 role that tally isn't likely to get much smaller.
McCaffrey is sure to be challenged for the season rushing crown by 2023 young sensations Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson - ranked No. 3 and No. 6 by CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.
And waiting in the wings to potentially usurp the elder rushing champ crown — Baltimore's Derrick Henry.
Entering his age 30 season in the Charm City, Henry could also become the first running back aged 30 or older to lead the league since Peterson's 2015-16 season.
But with dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm, his chances at that feat are slightly diminished due to a potential lack of touches compared to McCaffrey.
Regardless, fans will be on the edge of their seats all season as the running back renaissance continues.