Christian McCaffrey could be the first RB since Adrian Peterson to achieve this feat

McCaffrey, 28, led the league in rushing last season. No RB aged 28 or older has done that since Peterson in 2015-16. But history points to that trend ending with the 49ers RB this season.

By Austen Bundy

Feb 11, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs in the first half in Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
Fantasy football owners know there's one cardinal rule when drafting early in the first round: When running back Christian McCaffrey is available, you DO NOT pass him up.

McCaffrey led the NFL in rushing last season with 1,459 yards and despite his injury history, he looks primed for a late-career peak.

However, he'll have to break a near decade-old trend if he wants to be the league's best rusher again this season.

No running back aged 28 or older has led the league in rushing since Minnesota's Adrian Peterson did it during the 2015-16 season.

Year

Rusher/Age

Yards

2023

Christian McCaffrey, 27

1,459

2022

Josh Jacobs, 24

1,653

2021

Jonathan Taylor, 24

1,811

2020

Derrick Henry, 26

2,027

2019

Derrick Henry, 25

1,540

2018

Ezekiel Elliott, 23

1,434

2017

Kareem Hunt, 22

1,327

2016

Ezekiel Elliott, 21

1,631

2015

Adrian Peterson, 30

1,485

Peterson, at age 30, was the first back age 28 or older to lead the league in rushing since San Diego's LaDainian Tomlinson did it during the 2007-08 season.


Tomlinson also led the league in 2006-07 during his age 27 season, so McCaffrey, 28, could join elite company if he repeats his herculean efforts from a year ago.

However, the San Francisco star will have to overcome an early hurdle — sitting out the entire preseason with a calf injury, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner.

Despite that, the analytics point to another monster year for McCaffrey. In 2023, he had a career-high 417 touches (including the playoffs), and with backup Jordan Mason stepping into the No. 2 role that tally isn't likely to get much smaller.

McCaffrey is sure to be challenged for the season rushing crown by 2023 young sensations Breece Hall and Bijan Robinson - ranked No. 3 and No. 6 by CBS Sports' Garrett Podell.

And waiting in the wings to potentially usurp the elder rushing champ crown — Baltimore's Derrick Henry.

Entering his age 30 season in the Charm City, Henry could also become the first running back aged 30 or older to lead the league since Peterson's 2015-16 season.

But with dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson at the helm, his chances at that feat are slightly diminished due to a potential lack of touches compared to McCaffrey.

Regardless, fans will be on the edge of their seats all season as the running back renaissance continues.

