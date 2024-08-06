Christian McCaffrey reveals 49ers Brandon Aiyuk plan in brutal live TV whoopsie
Brandon Aiyuk of the San Fransisco 49ers has dominated headlines recently. He's a tremendously talented wideout on one of the best teams in the league, but it just doesn't seem like the two sides are going to come to an agreement on a long-term contract in the near future.
This has led to a bit of hold out and the beginning of some serious rumors swirling around his name and where he might get traded. The most popular destination in the headlines is the Pittsburgh Steelers. This has been seen as a potential fit for the better part of six months at this point with Aiyuk and many others posting little hints to social media all along the way.
But as of right now, the wideout is a 49er. That's the facts. Whether he will be traded or not, he's a 49er today and he will be one unless or until a deal is done.
It seems as though the 49ers front office and locker room have already accepted the fact that he's gone though. Teammate Christian McCaffrey slipped up in a training camp interview when discussing Aiyuk.
McCaffrey calls Aiyuk his 'former teammate' in terrible live TV slip up
As McCaffrey went to call Aiyuk his teammate, he slipped up and called the wideout his former teammate. This could mean that McCaffrey has the insider information that Aiyuk absolutely will not be playing with San Fransisco this season. There's a ton of talking that happens behind the scenes between players, coaches and front office members that the media and fans will never see.
Talk about a huge slip up for the running back to make.
That brings the question back up as to where Aiyuk might fit. Again, the obvious fit is with the Steelers. There's definitely interest from Pittsburgh and interest from Aiyuk, but the Steelers would need to be willing to pay what the 49ers want if they would like to bring him in. Aiyuk fits a huge hole for the Steelers and he would provide quite a security blanket to Steelers quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Justin Fields.
The other popular option is the Cleveland Browns. The Browns are reportedly willing to offer their own wide receiver, Amari Cooper, in the deal. Cleveland needs weapons for Deshaun Watson or their highly-paid quarterback could continue to struggle.
Either way, McCaffrey's slip up may not just be a fumble on words. The superstar running back is probably very in the loop as to the direction that the front office is heading with all of their decisions. He probably knows much more than we all think.