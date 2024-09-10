Christian McCaffrey’s official injury diagnosis should strike fear in the 49er Faithful
For basically all of the preseason and training camp, San Fransisco 49ers superstar running back Christian McCaffrey has been dealing with a calf injury. There was never really anything to worry about with the injury, mainly because McCaffrey said weeks ago that he was fine and he could play then.
But he stayed on the injury reports, and he stayed limited in practice. When game week came around, he was listed as "Questionable" on all of the injury reports, but there was a heavy lean that he would play. It's Christian McCaffrey. He's going to be okay.
Just mere hours before the game, the report came out that McCaffrey would be listed as inactive for the season opener against the New York Jets on Monday Night Football. This came to the surprise of everybody in and around football, even the experts and insiders.
Jordan Mason stepped in on very short notice and exceled as the team's top back for the game.
Christian McCaffrey officially diagnosed with Achillies tendinitis
This decision to sit McCaffrey was seen as precautionary. The idea behind it is that a calf injury is absolutely nothing to play around with. Playing on an injured calf can quickly lead to Achillies injuries with a ruptured Achillies being the worst-case scenario.
The 49ers offense is loaded, besides just McCaffrey too. They would be fine without him for one game.
After the game, McCaffrey underwent further testing and was given an official diagnosis of Achillies tendinitis, per Coach Shanahan.
Besides something being significantly wrong or torn, this may be the worst-case scenario news for the superstar running back. Calf injuries are something that football players are very wary of, but a direct Achillies injury is even worse.
The 49ers will likely play this very safe for their top back. The team can't risk a full Achillies tear if they try to rush him back too early. A fully torn Achillies would completely derail the future of McCaffrey's career and there's no guarantee that he would come back the same.
With the way that Jordan Mason played, the 49ers should feel comfortable with resting McCaffrey until he's undoubtably healthy. Mason looked tremendous on Monday night against a loaded Jets defense.
The 49ers have so many weapons on offense that they will stay the course even if McCaffrey is out. Their offense is still good without him. But with him, they're just on another level.
I'm sorry CMC fantasy owners, 49ers fans and football fans. The McCaffrey injury update is not at all what you wanted to hear.