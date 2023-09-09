Is Christian Watson playing this week? Latest Packers vs. Bears injury update
By Kristen Wong
Is Packers wide receiver Christian Watson playing in the season opener against the Bears? Here's the latest on his injury update.
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson recently landed on the team's Week 1 injury report despite being healthy for the entirety of training camp.
Watson is believed to have suffered a hamstring injury, though the Packers have stayed mum on the severity of the issue.
In his rookie year in 2022, Watson missed three regular-season games due to a hamstring injury, and he also missed rookie training camp due to a knee injury. It's unclear whether Watson re-injured the same hamstring as last season.
Here's the latest update on Christian Watson's status for Week 1.
Packers injury update: Christian Watson is out for Week 1
On Friday, coach Matt LaFleur ruled Christian Watson out of Sunday's opener against the Chicago Bears due to Watson's hamstring injury.
Injury timeline: It's unknown exactly when Watson sustained the injury. He missed his first practice on Wednesday, September 6, and has been off the field since, spotted doing stationary bike exercises instead.
Expected return: LaFleur said Watson is "week-to-week". For now, an IR stint may not be necessary.
Potential replacements: Fellow wideout Romeo Doubs is also nursing a hamstring issue but he did practice in limited fashion on Thursday and Friday; he's currently questionable for Week 1's 3:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Jayden Reed, Samori Toure, Dontayvion Wicks, and Malik Heath could all see increased snaps, a young, eclectic mix of rookies and second-year players.
Coach's quote: LaFleur said, "I wouldn't say that [Watson's injury] would alter the plan too drastically. I think any time you're missing one of your better players, certainly throws a little curveball to it. But I mean, that happens all the time."