Christie Sides takes more heat for keeping ball out of Caitlin Clark’s hands in Fever loss
The Indiana Fever had a four-game winning streak going into Sunday's matchup against the Chicago Sky. That streak then came to an end in a close 88-87 road defeat.
In her first year as Fever head coach, Christie Sides was tasked with coaching Caitlin Clark in her rookie year. So, along with having the first year of jitters as a head coach, she also has the job of coaching a women's basketball phenom. Clark and her coach have been watched closely every game this season, and many have come to the conclusion that Sides is the problem.
It came mainly to show during Fever's loss to the Sky. Clark scored 17 points and 13 assists, setting a Fever franchise record for most assists in a game, and she played the entire game. While Clark has been showing her impressive passing abilities and playmaking skills, many are saying that she wasn't given the ball in crucial late minutes of the game. Indiana blew a 15-point lead in the second half and struggled greatly to score on offense.
The Sky outscored the Fever 24-15 in the fourth quarter, while Indiana shot only 5-of-16 from the field. Those statistics and the final minutes left fans wondering why Sides didn't try to get Clark the ball with the game on the line.
Teammates were not even looking to give Clark the ball; in a game where Clark was breaking a franchise record and shooting the ball well, to see her not get the ball raises many questions for Sides.
In the last three minutes of the game, Sides didn't run one play for Clark, a player known for her clutchness and shooting abilities. Towards the end of the game, fans also noticed that the two were arguing. It seemed as though Clark didn't like the game plan. Sides went away from the pick-and-roll as Chicago was having an issue controlling it.
It will most definitely be fascinating to watch as the season progresses what will happen with Sides and the Fever organization.