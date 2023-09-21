Cincinnati local news station proclaims Reds Elly De La Cruz a massive bust
Cincinnati Reds rookie Elly De La Cruz has had an up-and-down season, but it's far too soon to label him a bust.
By Mark Powell
WCPO news in Cincinnati has a simple question to ask Reds fans: Is Elly De La Cruz a bust?
That reaction may sound rash for fans who recall De La Cruz's call up just a few months ago. The Reds rookie was the storyline of baseball at the time, helping Cincinnati turn around its season in the process. Since then, though, Elly has struggled. In August and September, he's hitting well below the Mendoza line, including .161 through Sept. 20. Teams have adjusted against De La Cruz, throwing him fastballs less than 50 percent of the time. He over-extends himself at times, and allows his poor confidence at the plate to follow him into the field of play.
More than anything else, De La Cruz is a rookie. He is allowed and supposed to make mistakes, as it part of the calling card of any player adjusting to the majors on the fly. De La Cruz's immediate flash in the pan shows just how talented he really is. His eventual adjustments, should he make them, will hint at longevity, which is something the Reds will need from their top prospect.
Is Reds rookie Elly D La Cruz a bust? WCPO thought so
WCPO in Cincinnati posted an article on social media proclaiming De La Cruz was sinking into bust territory. Reds and baseball fans alike had plenty to say about this.
Can you say ratio?
The author makes a decent argument as to De La Cruz's regression. Where they lose the audience is the assertion that a several-months slump is an indication of De La Cruz's future as a ball-player, which is downright false.
I don't claim to know how good of a player De La Cruz will end up being, but frankly, no one does. He's a freak of nature the likes of which we haven't seen before. Sometimes it's best to let matters play out rather than jumping to conclusions in a headline.