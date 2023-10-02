4 Cincinnati Reds who won't be back next season, including 1 trade target
The Cincinnati Reds are a team in flux. After nearly making the postseason a few years ahead of schedule, it's time for this organization to transform into a contender.
By Mark Powell
The Cincinnati Reds fell just short of postseason play, but it should still be considered a successful year for this young group led by Elly De La Cruz, Noelvi Marte, Matt McLain and more. Cincinnati entered this season with one of the best farm systems in all of baseball, and saw most of those young players graduate to the majors with some success.
Yet, the Reds will look much different next season. Ownership appears more committed than ever to spend on top talent, or at least to keep their young stars under contract long term. Cincinnati knows their World Series window is just opening starting next season, so why waste it?
Cincinnati Reds who won't be back: Obviously, Joey Votto
Votto played in what was likely his final major-league game on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, where he was promptly ejected for arguing balls and strikes. While that classic bit of ump show should not go unnoticed, Votto took some of the heat off the umpire by admitting he deserved it on social media.
“Every game, I want to play the entire game for the people that come to the games, for the people who watch at home, for people who follow the individual careers, I take pride in making it through a game," Votto said. "And I didn’t today. And on the last day of the season, it’s unfortunate.”
Votto is one of the best personalities in the sport, which was hidden for far too long because he played in a smaller market. While it would have been nice to see Votto make the postseason in the final year of his career, showing this young group how to win and compete in a Wild Card chase was a tall enough ask.
With or without Votto, the Reds future is bright. He knows that.