4 Cincinnati Reds who won't be back next season, including 1 trade target
The Cincinnati Reds are a team in flux. After nearly making the postseason a few years ahead of schedule, it's time for this organization to transform into a contender.
By Mark Powell
Cincinnati Reds who won't be back: Harrison Bader
Harrison Bader was a late-season addition by the Reds in hopes of making a postseason push. The former Cardinals and Yankees outfielder never really wanted to leave New York, and it showed in his comments once he was claimed by the Reds in the first place. Bader would have preferred to finish things out in the Bronx.
“It really comes down to silencing the noise and remembering why you’re in that locker room, regardless of what the uniform is,” Bader told the Enquirer. “That’s to play meaningful baseball. That’s what matters. I’ve always said it’s never about the uniform you’re in. It’s about the ball, respect for the game and everything that revolves around playing winning baseball.”
Bader was excited to step into a postseason race, but also made it clear how much he missed NYC with an Instagram post after he left.
Spotrac has Bader's expected value at over $15 million this offseason in what should be a relatively weak outfield class. He may receive that offer elsewhere, but probably not in Cincinnati.