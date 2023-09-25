Cincinnati Reds fans tell Joey Votto goodbye, but is there a chance he stays?
Joey Votto had a very emotional day during what could be his final game with the Reds. But before leaving, he made sure to show the fans his love for all of their support through the years.
The Cincinnati Reds closed up their final homestand versus the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon. This game was a very emotional one for the Reds' fans after such an incredible season.
After this season, Joey Votto may or may not be part of the Reds as he now only has a club option for next season. The problem with this club option is that it would cost the Reds $20 million, or they could buy it out for $7 million.
Joey Votto is now 40, and the Reds are known as a cheap team, so this could mean the end of his career in Cincinnati as his struggles with injuries and consistency would hurt his future with the Reds organization as they want to start competing.
No matter what the Reds decide to do this offseason, the Cincinnati fans showed their love Sunday night and cheered for him and gave him a standing ovation during his first at-bat of the game. This may have been his final game with the Reds, but he will never forget it.
During the eighth inning, he singled, and it might have been his last plate appearance in Cincinnati, so the fans made sure to show him the respect he showed them for many years by giving him a standing ovation again.
Possible final game with Reds turns emotional for Joey Votto
Votto has struggled in 2023 with a batting average of .203 in the 61 games he played in, but the Reds won’t be the same without him on the team.
During the postgame interview, Votto said, "I could have soaked that in forever. It was an honor of all honors. I'm humbled," and during another interview said, "Thank you everyone for the support today, I'm speechless.”
There will never be another Joey Votto, and the hole he would leave if not kept on this team would be enormous as the fun and joy he brings to the clubhouse would be impossible to replace.