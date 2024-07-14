Cincinnati Reds MLB Draft grades: Everything to know about the Reds' 2024 draft picks
The 2024 MLB Draft is officially here, and the Cincinnati Reds are in a position to add to their loaded farm system. After a fortunate turn of events in the draft lottery, Cincinnati landed the second overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.
Cincinnati's farm system has become a bit depleted over the last few seasons due to many of their top prospects graduating from prospect status at the same time. This has led to a young, exciting Cincinnati Reds team that still has a farm system with four top 100 prospects behind them.
Everything to know about the Reds draft
With the Reds striking gold in the lottery, they should have their choice among the top talent in the draft, besides whoever Cleveland lands on with the first overall pick. They will be looking to add a college player to fast track to the big leagues.
FanSided's Roger Castillo predicts that the Reds will select Charlie Condon, a third baseman and outfielder, from the University of Georgia with the No. 2 selection. Condon fits a position of need, likely playing corner outfield if selected by the Reds, while being placed on a fast track to the big leagues.
Beyond Condon, there are multiple names that the Reds could land on. One of the most likely options, if available, is the middle infielder from Oregon State, Travis Bazzana. Bazzana is a legit five tool prospect that could end up cracking the big leagues by opening day next year.
Chase Burns and Jac Caglianone are two other names to follow with this pick. Burns has an explosive, triple-digit arm with a wipeout slider to pair along with it. Caglianone is a 30-homer threat that also can touch 100 MPH from the left side on the mound. He likely won't stick as a pitcher, but that's always an option for him.
Reds MLB Draft grades: Who did the Reds select in the 2024 MLB Draft?
On Day One of the MLB Draft, the Reds hold the No. 2, 51, and 71 overall picks.
This page will be updated with more information following the first two rounds of the MLB Draft.