CJ CUP Byron Nelson payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse
We knew coming into THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 that we were going to see a ton of birdies, and the top of the leaderboard on the PGA Tour leading into Sunday's final round most definitely backed that up. Last year's winning score of 23-under seemed like it could be dwarfed as Taylor Pendrith surged into the lead on Saturday during moving day with a score of 19-under and 18 holes left to play.
However, even if Pendrith sat alone atop the leaderboard and in line for the biggest payout of prize money at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, that didn't mean that the challengers were just going to settle for a smaller share of the purse. Guys like Jake Knapp -- already a winner on the PGA Tour this year -- Ben Kohles, Matt Wallace, Alex Noren and more were lurking trying to have their impact felt on Sunday in the final round.
But just how much prize money is on the line this week in McKinney, TX? We have a full breakdown of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson payout distribution with a look at the purse size and the prize money handed out to each finishing position among players who made the cut.
CJ CUP Byron Nelson purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse
The winner of THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson will receive a nice $1.71 million in prize money for the 2024 victory at this tournament. That comes as a strong share of the total $9.5 million purse that's on the line this week, which is a solid bump up by a few hundred-thousand dollars from other non-signature events on the PGA Tour this season that we've seen.
CJ CUP payout distribution by finishing position in 2024
Finishing Position
CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money
Winner
$1.71 million
2nd
$1.035 million
3rd
$655,500
4th
$465,500
5th
$389,500
6th
$344,375
7th
$320,625
8th
$296,875
9th
$277,875
10th
$258,875
11th
$239,875
12th
$220,875
13th
$201,875
14th
$182,875
15th
$173,375
16th
$163,875
17th
$154,375
18th
$144,875
19th
$135,375
20th
$125,875
21st
$116,375
22nd
$106,875
23rd
$99,275
24th
$91,675
25th
$84,075
26th
$76,475
27th
$73,625
28th
$70,775
29th
$67,925
30th
$65,075
31st
$62,225
32nd
$59,375
33rd
$55,337
34th
$54,150
35th
$51,775
36th
$49,400
37th
$47,025
38th
$45,125
39th
$43,225
40th
$41,325
41st
$39,425
42nd
$37,525
43rd
$35,625
44th
$33,725
45th
$31,825
46th
$29,925
47th
$28,025
48th
$26,505
49th
$25,175
50th
$24,415
51st
$23,845
52nd
$23,275
53rd
$22,895
54th
$22,515
55th
$22,325
56th
$22,135
57th
$21,954
58th
$21,755
59th
$21,565
60th
$21,375
61st
$21,185
62nd
$20,995
63rd
$20,805
64th
$20,615
65th
$20,425
66th
$20,235
Obviously, this payout and prize money breakdown is going to pale in comparison to what we saw from LIV Golf this week in Singapore, but that's the name of the game, especially in a non-signature event on the PGA Tour.
But even still, all of the Top 22 finishers this week at TPC Craig Ranch will be making six figures, which is solid, as well as both the winner and runner-up this week clearing a seven-figure payday. We'll, of course, see this purse and prize money really level up next week at Quail Hollow for the signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship.