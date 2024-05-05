Fansided

CJ CUP Byron Nelson payout distribution 2024: Prize money, purse

A breakdown of the prize money and payouts for THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson 2024.

By Cody Williams

THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson / Mike Mulholland/GettyImages
We knew coming into THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024 that we were going to see a ton of birdies, and the top of the leaderboard on the PGA Tour leading into Sunday's final round most definitely backed that up. Last year's winning score of 23-under seemed like it could be dwarfed as Taylor Pendrith surged into the lead on Saturday during moving day with a score of 19-under and 18 holes left to play.

However, even if Pendrith sat alone atop the leaderboard and in line for the biggest payout of prize money at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, that didn't mean that the challengers were just going to settle for a smaller share of the purse. Guys like Jake Knapp -- already a winner on the PGA Tour this year -- Ben Kohles, Matt Wallace, Alex Noren and more were lurking trying to have their impact felt on Sunday in the final round.

But just how much prize money is on the line this week in McKinney, TX? We have a full breakdown of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson payout distribution with a look at the purse size and the prize money handed out to each finishing position among players who made the cut.

CJ CUP Byron Nelson purse 2024: Winner's prize money, total purse

The winner of THE CJ Cup Byron Nelson will receive a nice $1.71 million in prize money for the 2024 victory at this tournament. That comes as a strong share of the total $9.5 million purse that's on the line this week, which is a solid bump up by a few hundred-thousand dollars from other non-signature events on the PGA Tour this season that we've seen.

CJ CUP payout distribution by finishing position in 2024

Finishing Position

CJ Cup Byron Nelson Prize Money

Winner

$1.71 million

2nd

$1.035 million

3rd

$655,500

4th

$465,500

5th

$389,500

6th

$344,375

7th

$320,625

8th

$296,875

9th

$277,875

10th

$258,875

11th

$239,875

12th

$220,875

13th

$201,875

14th

$182,875

15th

$173,375

16th

$163,875

17th

$154,375

18th

$144,875

19th

$135,375

20th

$125,875

21st

$116,375

22nd

$106,875

23rd

$99,275

24th

$91,675

25th

$84,075

26th

$76,475

27th

$73,625

28th

$70,775

29th

$67,925

30th

$65,075

31st

$62,225

32nd

$59,375

33rd

$55,337

34th

$54,150

35th

$51,775

36th

$49,400

37th

$47,025

38th

$45,125

39th

$43,225

40th

$41,325

41st

$39,425

42nd

$37,525

43rd

$35,625

44th

$33,725

45th

$31,825

46th

$29,925

47th

$28,025

48th

$26,505

49th

$25,175

50th

$24,415

51st

$23,845

52nd

$23,275

53rd

$22,895

54th

$22,515

55th

$22,325

56th

$22,135

57th

$21,954

58th

$21,755

59th

$21,565

60th

$21,375

61st

$21,185

62nd

$20,995

63rd

$20,805

64th

$20,615

65th

$20,425

66th

$20,235

Obviously, this payout and prize money breakdown is going to pale in comparison to what we saw from LIV Golf this week in Singapore, but that's the name of the game, especially in a non-signature event on the PGA Tour.

But even still, all of the Top 22 finishers this week at TPC Craig Ranch will be making six figures, which is solid, as well as both the winner and runner-up this week clearing a seven-figure payday. We'll, of course, see this purse and prize money really level up next week at Quail Hollow for the signature event, the Wells Fargo Championship.

