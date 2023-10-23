CJ McCollum talks Pelicans’ breakout player, joys of fatherhood, Damian Lillard and Pampers partnership
CJ McCollum discussed the 2023-24 season, Damian Lillard, Lehigh vs. Duke and his partnership with Pampers in an exclusive interview with FanSided's Peter Dewey.
By Peter Dewey
CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans are looking to make a push for a playoff spot in the 2023-24 NBA season now that they are fully healthy, and McCollum shared how far he thinks the team can go in an exclusive interview with FanSided.
New Orleans missed the playoffs last season – partially due to the fact that star forward Zion Williamson missed a huge chunk of the season due to a hamstring injury.
However, with Williams – and Brandon Ingram – healthy, McCollum thinks there is a lot of build on from last season.
“I think there's room for a lot of growth on some of the things we did,” the Pelicans star guard said. “Some of the things we did well last season, and I think there's room for improvement, in terms of execution, in terms of health. Obviously, we were great defensively the entire season. We had some slippage on offense after Jan. 1 when Z (Williamson) went down. So, just being able to collectively come together, do things better, more crisp after take care of the ball, prevent second chance opportunities.
“And, for us, it's about positioning ourselves with the playoffs, avoiding the playing game and doing what we can to try to host a playoff game at home this year.”
Last season, New Orleans ended up in the play-in tournament, losing the Oklahoma City Thunder in the No. 9 vs. No. 10 game.
Had the team had Williamson, there’s a chance things could have gone much differently. New Orleans has one of the better young cores in the NBA, and it’s starting to show heading into this season.
“We've been able to see the elite talent that they both possess,” McCollum said of Zion and Ingram. “How they work the floor out, how they space. What shots they like to take where they get to. The amount of attention the defense has to pay towards them.
“Those things have been very prevalent throughout camp, and I think for us it's just about competing, learning each other, learning spacing and learning how to execute over the course of a 48-minute game.”
This will be the third season (second full season) that McCollum has spent in New Orleans. The veteran guard agreed to a two-year extension with the team that ties him to New Orleans through the 2025-26 season.
After being traded from Portland to New Orleans, McCollum has become a leader for the Pelicans with his years of playoff experience.
New Orleans is hoping some of its young players can step up this season – especially lottery pick Jordan Hawkins and former first-round pick Kira Lewis Jr.
McCollum had some major praise for both young players when asked who he believes is a player to watch for the team this season.
“One player, I mean, Kira [Lewis Jr.] has had a great camp,” McCollum said. “Jordan [Hawkins] shoots the mess out of the ball. E.J. [Liddell] is versatile, he's skilled. Larry [Nance Jr.] is coming back. So, I think there's a lot of players who are gonna show a lot this year and get plenty of opportunities.”
CJ McCollum’s partnership with Pampers
McCollum recently became a father during the 2021-22 season, and he shared what it’s like to have his son getting to watch his career unfold.
“Now, it's been amazing to be a father to watch my son grow and develop and to see his love for sports and his love for his dad and being able to touch the ball, say ‘Ball, ball,’ it was like his second word,” McCollum said. “It was ‘Mama’ and then it was ‘Ball.’
“So, being able to kind of go through that period of time with him has been really special for me. I've always envisioned being able to play and having my kid be a part of my career and being able to see it and actually remember it.”
Being a new father has led to McCollum partnering with Pampers this season, something that he believes is a terrific – and genuine – partnership for both parties.
“That's one thing that's really, really important and vital in motherhood and fatherhood is the protection of the clothes, the protection of the baby,” McCollum said. “And the other part of it is just having an authentic partnership, right? Like I think as an NBA player, you try to find things that bring you joy, bring you happiness and make your life easier.
“I think Pampers does that and hopefully I'm able to do that for them as well with a genuine partnership of a person who's a hooper and many things, but most importantly, a father.”
CJ McCollum reminisces on Lehigh upset vs. Duke
Before he was a star in the NBA, McCollum was a part of one of the greatest upsets in NCAA Tournament history, leading Lehigh to a win over Duke in the first round back in 2012.
In that game, McCollum led Lehigh (a No. 15 seed) by scoring 30 points to defeat the Blue Devils 75-70.
It’s one of the most memorable games in March Madness history, and it’s something that McCollum believes changed his basketball career forever.
“It's a staple for me,” McCollum said. “It was like my coming out party. I always knew I was ready and built for the lights and built for that moment. But, I think the whole world got to see me up close and personal on the largest stage against a prestigious institution in Duke.
“Without that game, I think my career is probably a little different. I think how I'm viewed is probably a little different. So, I'm thankful that I was prepared and that I had the opportunity to play against them.
“And I'm thankful that I was able to, to be the best version of myself on the largest stage that a college kid can have.”
That Duke team featured several NBA players, including Seth Curry, Austin Rivers, Mason and Miles Plumlee, Quinn Cook and Michael Gbinije.
Yet, it was McCollum who not only stole the show, but clearly was the best player on the floor. The Pelicans guard shared that he believed he was better than everyone entering that game – and then he went and showed the world.
“I was gonna be super aggressive where I come from, you're the aggressor, you gotta figure out, you know how to ease up as opposed to how to get turned up,” McCollum said. “And I think I just took that approach, and I think it rubbed off on the team.
“I just felt like I was better than all of them.
“I felt like my circumstances were just not the same and that if I had the chance, I was gonna show everybody why I felt like I deserved to play in the NBA. And I think that was my mentality and if I could stay on the court and not get in foul trouble, then I think that was the only thing that was gonna stop me.”
CJ McCollum’s thoughts on Damian Lillard’s fit in Milwaukee
McCollum is obviously a longtime teammate of Damian Lillard, who was traded this offseason from the Portland Trail Blazers to the Milwaukee Bucks.
McCollum told me that he and Dame talk just about every week, and that he had the chance to speak to him since the deal.
The Pelicans guard is excited for Lillard’s fit alongside Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
“I'm happy for him,” McCollum said. “In a situation where he has a chance to compete for a title, in a situation where he gets to play alongside a really good player and Giannis, I think there's always gonna be some adjustments they both have to make, but all in all it's a great situation for the both of them for sure.”
The Pelicans and Bucks will face off for the first time on Jan. 27, 2024 this season.
You can watch the full interview with McCollum on Youtube with the link above!